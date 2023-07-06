First Image From Damson Idris And Brad Pitt’s Formula One Film From Apple Studios Revealed As Project Begins Production

Apple Studios and Formula One have revealed the first image from the upcoming film starring Damson Idris and Brad Pitt.

The Snowfall actor will appear in the starring role while Pitt will star as a former F1 driver who returns to race for the fictional APXGP team, a middling outfit, alongside Idris’ character, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The film is in collaboration with F1 and plans to tap into the current F1 racing craze. It will be shot in and around actual Grand Prix race weekends.

The pic will reunite Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski with writer Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. In addition to Bruckheimer, the film is being produced by Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner.

This is Apple Studios’ second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment. They are also partnering with George Clooney’s Smokehouse, on an upcoming, untitled Jon Watts-directed starring Pitt and Clooney.

As of this writing, there is no word on the untitled film’s anticipated release date.