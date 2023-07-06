Open in App
Shadow & Act

‘The Nun II’ Trailer: Storm Reid Is A Nun Facing Valak, Taissa Farmiga Returns

By Monique Jones,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCtVR_0nIQ9TND00

The Conjuring universe expands with the next installment in The Nun series, The Nun II , starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid.

Farmiga comes back to the series as Sister Irene, who must take on the evil demonic nun Valak (Bonnie Aarons). Set in 1956 in France, a priest is murdered and evil is spreading across the country. It’s up to Sister Irene to stop Valak once again. In the trailer, Reid plays a fellow nun who plays a role in Sister Irene’s quest to stop Valak.

M3GAN and Malignant writer Akela Cooper co-wrote The Nun II with Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing based on characters created by James Wan and Gary Dauberman. Wan also produces via Atomic Monster with The Safran Company’s Peter Safran.

Starring with Farmiga, Reid and Aarons are Jonas Bloquet and Anna Popplewell alongside an international ensemble cast.

The Nun II is executive produced by Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michael Polaire.

The Nun II comes to theaters Sept. 8 from Warner Bros. Pictures .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amazon Deliveryman Hit in Head with Bottle, Robbed
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
Door Dash Driver Who Found Dogs in Hot Car Describes Heartbreaking Scene
Roanoke, VA28 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
Two-time escapee remains at large five months after fleeing from funeral in Douglas
Douglas, GA9 days ago
Gunman Sticks Up Guest, Opens Fire at Bronx Motel
Bronx, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy