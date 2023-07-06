‘The Nun II’ Trailer: Storm Reid Is A Nun Facing Valak, Taissa Farmiga Returns

The Conjuring universe expands with the next installment in The Nun series, The Nun II , starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid.

Farmiga comes back to the series as Sister Irene, who must take on the evil demonic nun Valak (Bonnie Aarons). Set in 1956 in France, a priest is murdered and evil is spreading across the country. It’s up to Sister Irene to stop Valak once again. In the trailer, Reid plays a fellow nun who plays a role in Sister Irene’s quest to stop Valak.

M3GAN and Malignant writer Akela Cooper co-wrote The Nun II with Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing based on characters created by James Wan and Gary Dauberman. Wan also produces via Atomic Monster with The Safran Company’s Peter Safran.

Starring with Farmiga, Reid and Aarons are Jonas Bloquet and Anna Popplewell alongside an international ensemble cast.

The Nun II is executive produced by Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michael Polaire.

The Nun II comes to theaters Sept. 8 from Warner Bros. Pictures .