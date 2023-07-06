Janet Hubert To Play Heather Headley’s Mother In ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3

Janet Hubert is joining Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

According to Variety , Hubert will join the third season of the Netflix series to guest star as Bev Decatur, the mother of Heather Headley’s character Helen. In Helen’s story arc, Helen travels from Serenity, SC to Tampa, FL to visit her mother after experiencing a serious incident in her life. Bev is described as having a “unique blend of humor, compassion and tough love.”

According to Netflix, Helen will face “difficult decisions about the men in her life” as she and her friends “tackle these problems–and all the complications they cause–with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

The series also stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Jamie Lynn Spears, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Chris Medlin, Brandon Quinn and Dion Johnstone.

Sheryl J. Anderson, Dan Paulson and Sherryl Woods executive produces with Norman Buckley and Matt Drake. Anderson also serves as the series’ showrunner.

Hubert recently starred in projects such as Netflix’s The Perfect Find and Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story .