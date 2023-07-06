Planning board likes proposal to convert Marietta Motel 6 to apartments

Pictured is the Motel 6 on Delk Road in Marietta. Hunter Riggall

A proposal to convert a Marietta motel into apartments received a positive reception from the Marietta Planning Commission Wednesday night.

The commission, an appointed board which advises the City Council, voted 5-1 to recommend approval to the council. Boozer McClure voted “no,” and Brenda McCrae was absent.

If approved by council members, developer 5th Street Capital Partners would convert the 327-unit Motel 6 on Delk Road into a 307-unit apartment complex.

The motel consists of four brick buildings, five stories tall, built in the late 60s or early 70s. The 4.8-acre complex includes regular Motel 6 units and Studio 6 extended stay units.

The developer in its application wrote that the motel was a “frequent location for criminal activity.” Marietta police told the MDJ earlier this year that the property generates a high volume of calls, despite management going to great lengths to work with law enforcement.

Prices at the motel range between $33 and $52 per night, according to city planning staff.

Julie Sellers, an attorney for the developer, told the commission that renovating and converting the buildings into apartments would improve the “curb appeal” of the property and reduce crime in the area. Tenants would have to sign one-year leases and pass background and credit checks.

“My client is investing a lot of money to purchase this property and to renovate the property, and one thing that is very important to them is to do a good job with screening of the residents,” Sellers said.

‘Facelift’

If approved, the developer plans to keep the bones of the buildings and give them an “exterior facelift,” Sellers said.

Sellers said her client owns a converted Motel 6 in Rome, Georgia, which has been successful.

The Marietta property hasn’t seen many renovations in recent years, she said.

Individual units would be upgraded with kitchenettes (a refrigerator, cooktop and microwave), plus new flooring, paint and cabinets.

Apartments would be fully furnished studios. Rent would include power, water, cable and internet utilities.

The clientele envisioned are young working singles and seniors, not families.

Planned amenities include a new fitness center, enhancements to the pool, a dog walk area, renovated laundry facilities and trash pickup at residents’ units.

To beef up security, cameras, a fence and gated entry would be added.

The developer has also offered to set aside two units, rent-free, for law enforcement, with priority given to Marietta police officers.

“This is an area that has been challenged,” Sellers said. “We know that there’s an issue with crime and with security, and we do believe that the conversion from the current use would drastically help this situation.”

Affordability

For years, the city’s elected officials have tried to increase the amount of owner-occupied housing in Marietta, and rejected proposals to build more apartments.

Apartment skeptics have argued that multifamily complexes eventually lead to blight and crime. They often cite, as a cautionary tale, the example of the Franklin Gateway corridor, where a $68 million voter-approved bond was used to demolish blighted housing and spur redevelopment.

In April, the City Council voted to freeze new apartment applications for six months amid a raft of developers approaching the city with plans for multifamily buildings.

But the application to redevelop the Motel 6 was submitted a day before the moratorium passed. Developers are entitled to city law as it stands when they submit their application.

From a land use perspective, Sellers said, the property already serves as housing.

“We are not naïve,” Sellers said. “We are not unfamiliar with the challenges of getting apartments approved in Marietta. And I think that we have really looked at this with an eye toward creating affordable housing in the city, that is certainly needed, in a location that makes sense for workforce.”

The developer also argued in its application that the project would be a continuation of the Franklin Gateway redevelopment efforts, but with private funds.

City staff in their review of the application noted that Marietta’s most recent comprehensive plan found that 45% of households have incomes under $49,999, while the median home sale price in the city in 2020 was $309,600.

“The capacity of nearly half of the city’s population, then, to be able to afford such a house is likely out of reach,” city staff wrote. “Though approximately 56% of the city’s population currently rents, statistics indicate that still greater demand exists for affordable housing products to serve thousands more Marietta residents.”

Sellers told commissioners that rent would be between $1,200 and $1,400 monthly.

City staff wrote that the future of people who live at the motel now, however, would be uncertain.

“This is a vulnerable population that is part of the Marietta community which should be given consideration,” they wrote.

Planning commissioners pressed Sellers on what would happen to the motel’s tenants if they don’t qualify to rent the apartments. Sellers said there were no specific plans to assist them, but that the developer was open to helping.

Planning Commission Chairman Bill Kinney asked Sellers, “the current people residing in the place now, what percentage do you think will qualify to sign a lease?”

Sellers said she wasn’t sure, but that any who qualify would be welcome to stay.

When voting to approve the application, the commission recommended that the council require the developer to create a program to relocate displaced residents.