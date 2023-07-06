Open in App
KSLTV

Update – Two firefighters shocked in Lehi house fire

By CARY SCHWANITZ,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Fire damages two homes in Lehi
Lehi, UT2 days ago
Man critically injured by fallen power line tower in Spanish Fork Canyon
Spanish Fork, UT1 day ago
Toddler missing from football field in Utah found dead in canal
Spanish Fork, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tooele County pool closed for 2023 season due to unexpected repairs
Tooele, UT8 hours ago
Police: Man fired 20 rounds into air, ground outside Salt Lake City home
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Ogden officer responds to break-in call, sees man climbing through hole made with cement block
Ogden, UT13 hours ago
Police investigating body found in canal in northwest Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say
Roy, UT17 hours ago
2 masked men with AR-15s arrested in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT19 hours ago
2-year-old drowns in Spanish Fork canal
Spanish Fork, UT1 day ago
Orem police seek projectile ‘punk’
Orem, UT1 day ago
BREAKING: Active police pursuit through Jeremy Ranch Neighborhood
Park City, UT12 hours ago
Man shot, killed in 3-hour standoff with police in Roy
Roy, UT19 hours ago
Man flown to hospital after power line falls on him in Spanish Fork Canyon
Spanish Fork, UT2 days ago
Elm seed bugs crawl into homes, create nuisance for Utah residents
Sandy, UT1 day ago
Equipment stolen from Salt Lake City rap battle group during event
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
Fire at Weber High School
Ogden, UT1 day ago
Van totaled, band members in recovery after crash in SLC with 18-wheeler
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
MISSING: Salt Lake City man missing for two weeks
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Woman’s body found in Weber River
Morgan, UT2 days ago
Police capture Salt Lake City murder suspect, charged with using car to rundown, kill scooter driver
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Roy
Roy, UT2 days ago
Utah woman accused of biting, punching, strangling man in attempted mugging
Millcreek, UT1 day ago
Truck stopped for hauling unsecured stone slabs down busy highway
West Haven, UT2 days ago
Man arrested for killing 61-year-old in SLC hit-and-run crash
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
How a Utah teen's suit made of duct tape could win him $10,000
Taylorsville, UT1 day ago
The PIE PIZZERIA Now Has Six Locations In Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Utah County man dead, brother injured in crash that closed Spanish Fork Canyon overnight
Spanish Fork, UT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy