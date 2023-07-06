If You’re An Instagram User, Here’s One Thing You Should Know Before Making Your Threads Profile

There’s a new social media platform in town — and it’s called Threads.

What Are Threads?

Within just seven hours of its release on July 5, Threads drew in 10 million signups, per Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to reports.

The text-based conversation app serves as an alternative to Twitter, which users have been voicing complaints about ever since Elon Musk took over in October 2022.

The hype around the latest social sensation, which some are calling the “Twitter killer,” is that it allows users to share their thoughts in a way that is similar to how they do via the Musk-owned application.

The removal of legacy verified accounts and requiring people to pay for verification is just one of the many things that Twitter users have expressed disdain about since Musk’s purchase.

“I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it,” Zuckerberg said in a Threads post. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will.”

However, there may be a catch.

To sign up for the Meta extension of Instagram, you must already have an Instagram account as it is linked to your profile. Due to that, if you wish to get rid of the app, your Instagram profile has to go as well, according to TechCrunch.

What Happens If I Want To Delete My Account?

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,” Meta explained in a Supplemental Privacy Policy.

This stipulation brought concerns for people who have already downloaded the app and prompted uncertainty for those who haven’t yet found their way onto Threads.

How Users Feel About It

“You can’t only delete your #Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account so maybe just don’t sign up,” wrote one user.

Another person said, “So to delete Threads you have to delete your IG account too. I’m sorry is this a blood covenant.”

As the app continues to receive an influx of users by the minute, it’ll only be a matter of time before the world finds out if it stands the test of time.