Wiz Khalifa Sells Select Music And Publishing Assets To HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired a portion of Wiz Khalifa’s music and publishing assets for an undisclosed amount.

According to a news release shared with AfroTech, the deal includes singles such as “See You Again,” “Black & Yellow,” and “The Thrill.” In addition, the deal comprises various albums, mixtapes, and collaborations from the North Dakota native.

“Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry,” Khalifa said in the press release. “We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

According to the release, Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder and CEO of HarbourView, said, “Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force. We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.”

This marks the second recent announcement from HarbourView. As AfroTech previously reported, the global investment firm recently closed a deal with Nelly to purchase 50% of his music catalog, which includes chart-topping singles such as “Dilemma” and “Hot in Herre,” for an impressive $50 million.

“As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track, and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry,” Nelly said, according to Variety. “My music is my legacy, which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”

HarbourView’s Clarke Soares added, “This catalog has made an incredible impact on generations of fans. Works such as, ‘Hot in Herre’ and ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ defined an era of music of a unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and country music that is undeniable. We are thrilled to add these influential pieces to our repertoire and work with the team to continue supporting the artistry within our ecosystem.”