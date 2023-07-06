Open in App
southsoundbiz.com

Low Housing Inventory Continues to Pressure Market

By John Stearns,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pierce County, WA newsLocal Pierce County, WA
Dr. Anthony Chen officially retires as Director of Health
Tacoma, WA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Bremerton metro area
Bremerton, WA1 day ago
1 in 3 Seattle residents want to move out of city due to crime, high costs
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Six Acres of Vacant Land in Renton Purchased by Blue Fern Development for $10.3MM
Renton, WA1 day ago
State sells land to Kitsap County for affordable housing
Silverdale, WA3 days ago
GSC Investments Buys Three Mobile Home Parks in Lynnwood, Bothell for $42.5MM
Bothell, WA3 days ago
Another Western Washington City Considering Raising Minimum Wage to $18.99 an Hour
Renton, WA2 days ago
Olympia City Council sells vacant site to LIHI for $1, paving way for 70 new affordable housing units
Olympia, WA2 days ago
Illegal 'eco-blocks' installed near T-Mobile Park in bid to deter RV encampments
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tacoma City Council Introduces Competing Proposal Against Bold Renters’ Rights Initiative
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
'Game changer' $15 million Port Orchard breakwater project kicks off
Port Orchard, WA2 days ago
Black bear eats goat in Bellevue; attempts second attack
Bellevue, WA1 day ago
Seattle getting new safe RV parking lot with one catch
Seattle, WA13 hours ago
Tumwater’s capital facilities plan to include 10 new additions
Tumwater, WA1 day ago
Port Orchard Helpers host big yard sale fundraiser to help nonprofits
Port Orchard, WA19 hours ago
7,750 Sq. Ft. Mansion In Hunts Point, WA ($43,000,000)
Hunts Point, WA3 days ago
Midnight roof fire devastates several businesses at 'The Landing' in Renton
Renton, WA1 day ago
Seattle buzzes with life as city prepares for All-Star festivities, return to pre-pandemic normalcy
Seattle, WA1 day ago
The 'Most Miserable' City In Washington
Lakewood, WA3 days ago
Hidden History: A Legendary Racecar Driver's Former Home Hits the Market
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Embattled Lynnwood politician blames late financial filings on not knowing how to write checks
Lynnwood, WA2 days ago
Body believed to be missing Tacoma man recovered from Sunset Falls
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Judge dismisses suit over sales tax, tribe agrees
Seattle, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy