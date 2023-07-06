Open in App
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Judge considers releasing an alleged Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama's home

By Carrie Johnson,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Jan. 6 defendant who cased Obama’s neighborhood made week-long series of threats
Washington, DC3 days ago
Prosecutors say they plan to bring felony charges against man arrested with weapons in Obama’s DC neighborhood
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trump is in federal custody after being indicted over classified documents
Miami, FL26 days ago
Trump-appointed judge returns to spotlight in ex-president’s federal criminal case
Miami, FL29 days ago
Cannon schedules July 14 hearing on how classified materials will be handled in Trump documents case
Fort Pierce, FL12 days ago
New Earthquake Rocks Virginia; Second Earthquake this Week
Hillsville, VA12 hours ago
#ThrowbackThursday I've been uncovering the lies by the government for a long time, so I laugh at the Sheeple who ask for sources. #iYKYK 🤷🏿‍♂️ There are no sources outside of due diligence and connecting the dots. What plane?
Washington, VA9 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA13 days ago
Chesterfield Police Shoot, Kill Suspect Armed with Hatchet
Chesterfield, VA16 hours ago
Two-Year-Old Virginia Lidl Store Permanently Closing This Month
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen running over a cat with their car
Bloomington, MN25 days ago
Three Virginia grocery stores will be closing by the end of July
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
DA Files 28 Felony Charges After APD Arrest
Oakland, CA8 days ago
Virginia native Tim Reid is bringing Hollywood to Richmond
Richmond, VA21 hours ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL23 days ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy