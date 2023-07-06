‘Latte Makeup’ Is Summer’s Viral Makeup Trend You Need to Try

Sometimes TikTokers come up with a beauty “trend” that makes zero sense and is potentially harmful. Latte makeup is anything but. The super pretty trend seems to have been started by Rachel Rigler. On June 22, she posted a TikTok sharing her favorite bronzed makeup looks. “It’s warm and bronzy, milky and effortless,” she says about what she calls “latte makeup.”

Rigler goes on to show her followers how to get the look, with minimal skin coverage (you want to see those freckles!), brown eyeshadow blended up all the way to the brow bone, and a little gold shimmer on the inner parts of the lids. “It’s effortless,” she says. “None of this has to be perfect.”

She finishes her face was a warm bronzer , a concealer that matches her skin tone, smudged brown eyeshadow on her lower lashline, dark brown eyeliner in her waterline, a little mascara, nude lip liner, and clear gloss. There’s no blush in this makeup look. NO blush!

Unsurprisingly, other creators jumped on the trend because it really does look good on everyone. TikToker @ stephhui created her own take on the trend with brown eyeliner on the lids and the prettiest copper shimmer shadow right on the lashline. For even more glow and that “wet, fresh-out-of-the-water glow,” she adds Chanel Beauty’s Multi-Use Glow Stick in Transparent ($45 at Chanel ) to her upper lids.

For a bit of a ’90s take on the trend (which is really where it started), Miss Evelyn shows her followers how she gets the perfect ombré lip with brown liner and a pink-nude lipstick in the middle, lightly blended together. The results are gorgeous — as is her base! Flawless.

The best thing about this trend is that you don’t have to go out and buy an entirely new beauty kit to achieve it. We all have browns and golds at home in an eyeshadow palette or two (or five). Have some fun with it and make it your own.