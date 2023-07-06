Summer means splash pad for Marietta kids

Hot weather calls for refreshing fun in Marietta, and the splash pad at Elizabeth Porter Park is just the place.
The family-friendly sprayground, as it's also known, offers children and parents laughs and splashes with an array of water activities.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the splash pad was already packed and a line had formed to get in.
To get in on the fun, visit Elizabeth Porter Park, 370 Montgomery St. in Marietta. The splash pad is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The cost is $2 for city residents and $3 for non-city residents.
Friday's forecast is mostly sunny, with a high near 89. There's a 30% chance of showers and storms after 3 p.m.
On Saturday, expect mostly sunny weather and a high near 91. The forecast includes a chance of showers and storms after 11 a.m.
Comments / 0