Summer means splash pad for Marietta kids

Sloan Southmayd, 3, and her younger sister, Nora Southmayd, 1, play at the splash pad in Elizabeth Porter Park in Marietta on Thursday. Jake Busch

Hot weather calls for refreshing fun in Marietta, and the splash pad at Elizabeth Porter Park is just the place.

The family-friendly sprayground, as it's also known, offers children and parents laughs and splashes with an array of water activities.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the splash pad was already packed and a line had formed to get in.

To get in on the fun, visit Elizabeth Porter Park, 370 Montgomery St. in Marietta. The splash pad is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The cost is $2 for city residents and $3 for non-city residents.

Friday's forecast is mostly sunny, with a high near 89. There's a 30% chance of showers and storms after 3 p.m.

On Saturday, expect mostly sunny weather and a high near 91. The forecast includes a chance of showers and storms after 11 a.m.