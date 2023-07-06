Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BOOM! Ohio State adds a second cornerback to its 2024 recruiting class

By Michael Chen,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecDhz_0nIOmUG200

The 4th of July was two days ago, but there are still booms coming out of Ohio State’s Woody Hayes Athletic Facility.

Today, Arizona cornerback Miles Lockhart made his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes, giving them a second cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class. The 5-foot, 10-inch, 185-pound member of the secondary chose Ohio State over offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and others.

Lockhart is ranked as the No. 33 best cornerback and 365th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a track star as well and Ohio State was his only official visit prior to making his commitment.

The Ohio State 2024 recruiting class now has 18 total commitments and is ranked as the 2nd best according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Ohio State wins battle for 4-star cornerback out of Arizona
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Maryland loses longtime commitment from 2024 linebacker
College Park, MD14 hours ago
Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top Corner
Columbus, OH2 days ago
BM5: Buckeyes lock down another commit | Expectations for Stover, Royer, TEs this year
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Scout’s view: Ohio State’s newest commitment, cornerback Miles Lockhart
Columbus, OH2 days ago
From $47M To $4M: Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts In NBA History
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
MLB world reacts as rookie phenom steals every base, including home
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
Lincoln Riley knows when he faces a strong challenge
Norman, OK2 days ago
Luke Bryan Drops the Price on His Stunning Oceanfront Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Santa Rosa Beach, FL1 day ago
Is Michael Pittman Jr. the most under appreciated Colts player?
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
The best Broncos player to ever wear No. 1 was ...
Denver, CO3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy