Open in App
KTRE

Road rage incident leads to the arrest of Killeen man

By Joe Ashley,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Killeen police officers fatally shoot dogs during attacks on July 4-5
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Not Again? Waco, Texas Teen Wanted For Ambushing Teen Victim
Waco, TX23 hours ago
Ruthless Suspect On The Loose Now Wanted In Killeen, Texas
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman accused of theft, assaulting elderly woman
Waco, TX1 day ago
Rock thrown into hospital emergency room door, guard assaulted
Waco, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Austin meteorologist sucker punched during road rage attack
Austin, TX1 day ago
KPD: Officers shot three dogs after dangerous attacks, one person hospitalized
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County
Waco, TX2 days ago
Man in motorized wheelchair struck, killed by truck in East Austin
Austin, TX2 days ago
Man charged with punching a child walking on Cove street
Copperas Cove, TX3 days ago
Child and officer being treated after Woodway condo fire: WPSD
Woodway, TX19 hours ago
Property crime on the rise this summer in Central Texas
Temple, TX1 day ago
Waco woman accused of leaving toddler inside hot car while she was drunk on July 4th
Waco, TX2 days ago
APD: Man arrested after shooting brother, barricading himself in E Austin apartment
Austin, TX3 days ago
APD: SWAT responds to call in east Austin, 1 taken into custody
Austin, TX3 days ago
Austin police asking for community's help finding the person responsible for a deadly stabbing
Austin, TX2 days ago
Police searching for woman who stole 4 bottles of tequila from Lakeway liquor store
Lakeway, TX2 days ago
ATCEMS: 1 dead, 2 with serious injuries after crash off SH 130
Austin, TX2 days ago
Is your neighborhood being targeted? Some Austin neighborhoods seeing significant increase in auto thefts
Austin, TX3 days ago
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on SH 130
Austin, TX2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in southeast Austin
Austin, TX4 days ago
Celebrating The Fourth of July in Austin With a Crazy Brawl
Austin, TX1 day ago
62-year-old dies after being hit while riding in motorized wheelchair on FM 969
Austin, TX2 days ago
Commission vote on DPS in Austin won’t stand after violation of Texas Open Meetings Act
Austin, TX1 day ago
Couple Who Named Sandwich Shop After Their Dog Makes Plea for Help From the Community
Austin, TX1 day ago
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.6.23
Waco, TX2 days ago
Killeen’s Public Notice For Wastewater Discharges Has Been Lifted
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Texas Wants to Know: When will construction on Interstate 35 be done?
Waco, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy