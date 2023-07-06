Ohio Woman’s Wig Sticking Out Of Her Car Trunk Prompts 911 Calls, Causes Confusion

An Ohio woman was caught up in a hairy situation when her wig caused confusion in the neighborhood and prompted officers to knock on her door. Toria Townsend, who lives in Massillon, Ohio, said she was late to her hair appointment on June 22, so she took her wig off in a hurry, left it in the trunk of her car and closed her car while some parts of the wig were still sticking out of the vehicle.

The Ohio woman told WOIO that the wig was still sticking out of her trunk while driving home, causing people to give her some strange looks. Shortly after she arrived home, Townsend saw police knocking on her door.

After she opened the door, the officers asked Townsend if she was a hairdresser. The confused woman then confirmed to them that she was not a hairdresser. As Townsend remained perplexed by the questions, the officers said somebody called the police and filed a report about a person locked in a trunk. That’s when Townsend finally realized what she had done.

“Oh my Jesus. That’s my wig,” she said.

The officers then burst out in laughter while Townsend rushed to get the wig from her car.

“I was in such a rush that day I forgot about my wig and didn’t pay attention to where it landed,” Townsend told WOIO.

The hilarious interaction, captured on Townsend’s doorbell camera, has gone viral across the internet.

Some social media users are jokingly expressing relief after seeing that the wig is not harmed.

“😂😂😂😂 Well, at least the concerned citizen called. That call saved the wig’s life 😂 ,” one person wrote.

The officers are also getting praise for staying calm despite the initial confusion.

“An example of when the officers are familiar and appreciate the neighborhood they work in,” an Instagram user wrote. “They see the community as PEOPLE.”

“Wow the way this video is funny in such a wholesome way and also a great example of what cops SHOULD be doing when they knock on doors,” another person added.

Townsend also praised the officers.

“Usually you see a not good outcome when it comes to a person of color and an officer,” she told WOIO. “When you finally see something good (started from this situation) it’s funny.”