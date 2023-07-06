Open in App
Blavity

Yung Miami And GloRilla Agree On Critics’ Treatment Of Successful Black Girls From The Hood: ‘Make It Make Sense’

By Danteé Ramos,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToogP_0nIOXhbI00

Fans went on a tangent criticizing several female artists during the 2023 BET Awards . The women under criticism were Sukihana, Sexyy Red , and GloRilla for their outfits worn on the carpet, performances, and overall presence — exhausted with the trolling, GloRilla spoke out on Twitter about the performance feedback coming her way.

On Sunday, Glo went live to chat with her fans about their lack of support during her “Lick or Sum” performance . Many critics called Glo’s set “doing too much” and “not being true to who she is,” but the “Tomorrow” artist said she felt sexy despite the hate.

“Y’all wanted me to be up there dancing like Chief Keef,” she quipped during the live. “I wanted to be sexy.”

Glo tweeted on Wednesday about how society always judges women who come from the hood after seeing their climb to success.

“Y’all hates on every hood bi**h dat make it out & its sickkkkk,” the Memphis artist tweeted.

Yung Miami supported Glo’s feelings by quote retweeting the original post and writing “VERY” [sick].

The City Girls rapper followed up in another tweet.

“Y’all HATE to see black girls living the life they deserve make it make sense,” she tweeted.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Glorilla Defends 2023 BET Awards Performance: “I Wanted To Be Sexy”
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
From $47M To $4M: Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts In NBA History
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
There's Something Hidden In The Hershey's Logo And It'll Rock Your World
Hershey, PA8 days ago
Donald Trump Leaves Fans Confused After Admitting He Doesn't Know What a Dairy Queen Blizzard Is: Watch
Council Bluffs, IA19 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
‘F.N.F.’ producer Hitkidd explains what he learned in conflict with GloRilla
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Patti LaBelle Was Spotted Singing And Dancing To Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’ At Usher’s Show, And Fans Are Loving It
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Kendrick Perkins Claims Kobe Bryant’s Comeback From Rape Allegations Gave Him “Best Story In NBA History”
Edwards, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy