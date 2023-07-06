Yung Miami And GloRilla Agree On Critics’ Treatment Of Successful Black Girls From The Hood: ‘Make It Make Sense’

Fans went on a tangent criticizing several female artists during the 2023 BET Awards . The women under criticism were Sukihana, Sexyy Red , and GloRilla for their outfits worn on the carpet, performances, and overall presence — exhausted with the trolling, GloRilla spoke out on Twitter about the performance feedback coming her way.

On Sunday, Glo went live to chat with her fans about their lack of support during her “Lick or Sum” performance . Many critics called Glo’s set “doing too much” and “not being true to who she is,” but the “Tomorrow” artist said she felt sexy despite the hate.

“Y’all wanted me to be up there dancing like Chief Keef,” she quipped during the live. “I wanted to be sexy.”

Glo tweeted on Wednesday about how society always judges women who come from the hood after seeing their climb to success.

“Y’all hates on every hood bi**h dat make it out & its sickkkkk,” the Memphis artist tweeted.

Yung Miami supported Glo’s feelings by quote retweeting the original post and writing “VERY” [sick].

The City Girls rapper followed up in another tweet.

“Y’all HATE to see black girls living the life they deserve make it make sense,” she tweeted.