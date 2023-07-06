Vikings 90-man roster player profile: TE Johnny Mundt

12 personnel is going to be a big deal for Mundt’s future with the Vikings. Last season, Mundt was effective early on before T.J. Hockenson took away most of his snap share. With the utilization of more two tight end sets, Mundt will have more opportunities to make an impact.
Worst case scenario
Despite getting a lot of playing time last year, Mundt doesn’t have a lot of future potential and talent and is at best a TE2. The lack of potential for a TE3 paired with his skillset not being a blocker is a limitation to keep him on the roster.
What to expect in 2023
Mundt is lucky in that he doesn’t have a lot of competition for the backup tight end job. He is battling 2022 seventh-round pick Nick Muse and 2023 UDFA Ben Sims, which makes it an easier path. Look for Mundt to make the roster as either TE3 or 4 and be a rotational player at tight end.
