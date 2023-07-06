Vikings 90-man roster player profile: TE Johnny Mundt

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Johnny Mundt

Rank: 41

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 233 lbs

Experience: 7th year

College: Oregon

Stats (In NFL): 64 games, 15 starts, 29 receptions, 233 yards, 1 touchdown

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 40

Kevin Fielder: 44

Judd Zulgad: 40

Saivion Mixson: 41.25

Average: 41.25

Best case scenario

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

12 personnel is going to be a big deal for Mundt’s future with the Vikings. Last season, Mundt was effective early on before T.J. Hockenson took away most of his snap share. With the utilization of more two tight end sets, Mundt will have more opportunities to make an impact.

Worst case scenario

USA Today Sports

Despite getting a lot of playing time last year, Mundt doesn’t have a lot of future potential and talent and is at best a TE2. The lack of potential for a TE3 paired with his skillset not being a blocker is a limitation to keep him on the roster.

What to expect in 2023

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mundt is lucky in that he doesn’t have a lot of competition for the backup tight end job. He is battling 2022 seventh-round pick Nick Muse and 2023 UDFA Ben Sims, which makes it an easier path. Look for Mundt to make the roster as either TE3 or 4 and be a rotational player at tight end.

Previous player profiles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

81-C.J. Coldon Jr.

The Real Forno Show