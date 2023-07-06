AirPods Are on Sale For Under $100 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

ICMYI, Amazon Prime Day is literally next week. How did it creep up on us so fast (yet again)?? However, there’s no need to scramble to figure out what to buy during this major shopping event. A smart move would be to splurge on a big-ticket tech product with a deal that will literally bring music to your ears. The deal we’re talking about? AirPods for over $50 off at Amazon, of course! As we all know, it’s rare for any Apple product to be marked down—better yet a pair of AirPods. That’s why we’re diving into these deals as fast as possible since they’re certainly likely to sell out.

Olaplex's First Volumizing Product Gave My Hair Tons of Lift Without Stickiness

There are discounts on several different models, like the AirPods Max , AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) and AirPods (2nd Generation). They all have irresistible deals right now; in fact, most of them have price tags that are some of the lowest we’ve ever seen them at. We track Apple deals pretty closely, and it’s rare that discounts exceed 15 percent.

The AirPods (2nd Generation) rarely drop below $99 and have an average price of $105.26, making their current $99 tag definitely worth a look. This discount is not too shabby, considering their lowest price on Amazon was an early Black Friday deal ($79) . The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) have an average price of $222.25 and their lowest price is $199 (a.k.a. what they’re going for as we speak!). And as for the AirPods Max , they cost $483.50 on average and have yet to sell for less than $429. We’d say their current price tag of $478 is a pretty good deal.

This $17 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic In Seconds & Saves You From Sticky Fingers

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your current earbuds, or have been contemplating when would be the best time to invest in a more luxe pair, now’s the time. Since these deals won’t last forever, you’re going to want to pounce. Below, find three AirPod iterations that are marked down at Amazon right now.

Photo: Apple.

These second-generation AirPods are only $99 at the moment, and that is simply a steal you cannot miss out on. It’s rare to find any AirPods model for under $100, so be sure to add them to your cart, stat. This iteration is equally as good as its pricier counterparts, providing up to 24 hours of listening time.

Photo: Apple.

Listen to your favorite Spotify playlist while you’re walking to work, minus all of the honking cars and people talking to each other with the AirPods Pro . These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, but also transparency mode, so you really get the best of both worlds. The AirPods Pro additionally come with three different sizes of silicone tips, meaning you can pick the one that best fits your ears to avoid them falling out all the time. Make sure to grab your pair for 20 percent off while you can.

Photo: Apple.

If you’ve been wanting to try headphones instead of earbuds, go with the AirPods Max . They’re the newest version of AirPods that come in five sleek colorways. They feature active noise cancellation so you can type away without getting distracted by outside chatter, though they also have transparency mode, which is where you can still hear what’s going on around you. If you’ve had trouble with classic AirPods slipping out of your ears, these headphones are the perfect solution for you. Sporting memory foam ear cushions, we have a feeling you won’t ever want to take them off. The newest AirPods in the Silver colorway are on sale for 13 percent off, bringing its price down to $478.