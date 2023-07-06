Open in App
Next TV

WFLD Chicago, NFL’s Bears Ink Multiyear Deal

By Michael Malone,

2 days ago

WFLD Chicago will remain the broadcast home of the Chicago Bears in a multiyear deal. WFLD, known as Fox 32, will continue to broadcast Bears preseason games and produce hours of original programming each week throughout the football season.

“Fox 32 is thrilled to continue our amazing partnership and remain the Home of the Bears,” said Matt Piacente, Fox 32 VP and news director. “We understand the enthusiasm of Bears fans and are committed to providing them with the premium coverage they demand.”

Fox Television Stations owns WFLD.

Bears programs on WFLD include weekly half-hour Bears Gameday Live , hosted by  Lou Canellis, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer; half-hour post-game Bears Game Night Live , hosted by Canellis, Joniak and Thayer and airing at 10:30 p.m. Sundays; and Friday 10:30 p.m. program Bears Unleashed , hosted by Cassie Carlson.

Bears specials will air throughout the season too.

“Fox 32 has continued to provide premier coverage of the Chicago Bears on and off the field with their approach to programming and content,” Scott Hagel, WFLD’s senior VP of marketing and communications, said. “As we prepare to kick off our highly anticipated 2023 season, we are excited about continuing our partnership with a network that captures the enthusiasm around our city for Chicago Bears football.”

