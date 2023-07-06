Open in App
Woodburn Independent

Harefest: Where musicians & the audience keep rockin'

By John Baker,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Zrik_0nIOF0QU00

“It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll.”

If you recognize those words, you may dig rock music. If you know the band that sings those lyrics, you could be in for an AC/DC-sized treat on July 14.

That’s when the AC/DC tribute band, Shoot to Thrill, hits the main stage at the Clackamas County Event Center and launches into a power-filled performance at this year’s Harefest 11. It’s going to be a rockin’ good time and Maury Brown, one of Shoot to Thrill’s founders, loves to be a part of it each year. And he can tell the audience loves it, too.

“Harefest provides this ability to suspend your disbelief and go see bands that you love in one spot for two days and really relive your youth,” Brown, who plays rhythm guitar, said. “It’s like summer camp for adults. It really has provided this great opportunity to get together and get loose. We’re older and grayer, but we can pretend we are young for a while. This (tribute bands) has turned into this great thing.”

When Brown and his four bandmates roll up to a gig, they bring well over 100 years of combined professional musical experience to each performance. And they work hard to deliver not just a good show, but a great AC/DC musical experience. And that’s important to remember – it’s not just the music, but the overall vibe.

And he loves how the people who attend Harefest respond.

“You step out there and the crowd is completely into it,” he explained. “They know we’re not AC/DC, right, but they are completely into it. I think that’s a testimony to all the bands that perform and are doing it very well. The difference between a cover band and a tribute band is that with the tributes, you really try to get every little nook and cranny of every song you perform as it is performed on the record.”

Brown explained that he’s been playing music since the ‘80s and performed in a cover band that did a lot of AC/DC covers. As time went on, the seed of creating a tribute band around that group bloomed into Shoot to Thrill— and from there it has taken off.

“They (AC/DC) have such a vast catalog and a lot of hits,” Brown said. “People just know that band really well; it’s an iconic band. Then the tribute thing really started to swell well over a decade ago. What is this, Harefest’s eleventh festival? The tribute band thing probably started to really get going about 12 years ago.”

And it’s not hard to find a reason why.

“There’s absolutely nostalgia involved in it,” he explained. “People harken back to their youth. Some of the bands that we remember no longer exist, or if they tour, it’s very limited. AC/DC is doing something this summer with Brian Johnson back, but the ticket prices are incredible.”

And for a much more reasonable cost, visitors to Harefest can hear classic songs, done incredibly well in both sound and sight by tribute bands. The bands get very much into their stage personas. And that matters.

Brown credits the efforts of Joan Monen, Wild Hare Saloon owner, and Jason Fellman (J-Fell Productions) for igniting the tribute band fire in the area, then for continuing the fan the flames through the growth of Harefest. Shoot to Thrill are no strangers to the stage at Harefest and Brown said that each time the guitars scream and the drums roar, there’s an energy that the crowd brings to the event.

“The energy is insane,” he said. “At this age, many of us — not all, but many — had decided that we were OK with playing smaller venues. I had done original stuff and played a lot at Roseland or Crystal Ballroom. As you get older, you think ‘my time is gone.’

“It is amazing how much energy you get from the crowd and how they sustained it is,” he added. “And that helps our energy level on stage.”

Shoot to Thrill is made up of: Ted Berry (Angus Young) on lead guitar; Evan Berry (Bon Scott, Brian Johnson) on lead vocals; Brown (Malcolm Young) on rhythm guitar and backing vocals; Jon-Michael Farley (Cliff Williams) on bass backing vocals; and Ryan Moore (Phil Rudd) on drums.

Together with the crowd, Shoot to Thrill puts on a show that isn’t just musically dialed into the AC/DC sound, but visually offers up stunning similarities. Brown said that Ted Berry, in the Angus Young role, will run, jump, spin and vibe through the whole set. It’s not just the music, it’s everything that is AC/DC — and the energy that band brought to the stage in their heyday.

“There’s a lot of high energy with AC/DC,” Brown said. “On stage, we immediately get into that mode. Honestly, I’m a little sore at the end of it.”

Shoot to Thrill will take the main stage at Harefest at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14. It will be a chance to harken back to an era of hard rock and the magic it produces with songs like “Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck,” “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Who Made Who” and more.

Harefest, and the tribute bands that perform at it, are a reminder of music’s golden age and why it was so important at a time that was very different than today. Again, said Brown, nostalgia plays a big part in all of that.

“There was a cultural difference in how music was consumed (40 years ago),” he said. “You’d get your record out, you pulled it out of the sleeve, took care of it, put it on the turntable, then you’d read the liner notes. We did this full immersion in how we experienced music. How it’s consumed is now entirely different.”

And for Brown, who is part of another tribute band that celebrates the Scorpions, the musical road he’s traveled has offered some well-earned benefits.

“Every penny I make from this tribute band thing I invest back into equipment,” he said from his Portland home, sitting in the midst of a dozen or more guitars. “This allows me to rekindle the love for the equipment I couldn’t afford when I was younger and had no money. It allows for the ability to do other stuff.”

Harefest 11 runs July 13-15 at the fairgrounds in Canby. The 13th features a free kickoff event, with the Harefest action beginning at 4 p.m. on July 14 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, with music throughout the day. For ticket and information, go to https://harefest.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Portland Indie Book and Art Fair
Portland, OR1 day ago
Opera a la cart pops up around Portland starting July 6
Portland, OR3 days ago
Kennedy's Owen Bruner and Brett Boen shine at Les Schwab Bowl
Mcminnville, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Area Events & Activities
Aurora, OR2 days ago
Delight in Heavenly Breakfasts at This Unassuming Café in Oregon
Mulino, OR2 days ago
Where in the world is Mr. Gresham?
Gresham, OR2 days ago
‘Behind the Shoji’ market returns to Portland Japanese Garden
Portland, OR1 day ago
Hubbard will be hoppin' come July 15
Hubbard, OR5 days ago
One of Portland’s most distinctive Vietnamese restaurants has closed
Portland, OR1 day ago
10 most expensive homes sold in North Portland, June 26 - July 2
Portland, OR2 days ago
A Portland park's dirty little secret | Worth Your Time
Portland, OR1 day ago
Ronald Boone Hostetler
Canby, OR4 days ago
Mia Brahe-Pedersen runs with the sharks, former Olympian Jenna Prandini and world-leader Sha’Carri Richardson at USATF Outdoor Championships
Lake Oswego, OR2 days ago
10 most expensive homes sold in Aloha, June 26 - July 2
Beaverton, OR2 days ago
Out with old housing, in with new
Portland, OR1 day ago
Pete Buttigieg will tour 82nd in an electric bus
Portland, OR2 days ago
How Much Will Portland’s Next Mayor Get Paid?
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Oaks Amusement Park to require all roller skaters to fill out waivers beginning August 1
Portland, OR3 days ago
Motorcycle rider killed in SW Washington crash identified as young man from Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland’s daytime camping ban in effect, unhoused residents say city has told them nothing
Portland, OR1 day ago
At Portland airport, sitting for the right to sit
Portland, OR2 days ago
Hay barn destroyed by fire in Clark County, horse injured by flames
Yacolt, WA18 hours ago
14-year-old arrested for painting gun to resemble toy, according to Portland police
Portland, OR16 hours ago
News Briefs: Calling all Fire Cadets
Gresham, OR3 days ago
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lents neighborhood crash: Police
Portland, OR3 days ago
Court docs : Evicted renter arrested after leaving behind dead pets in Portland apartment
Portland, OR2 days ago
3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into Beaverton MAX station
Beaverton, OR2 days ago
Victim identified in Argay Terrace Neighborhood shooting
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland homelessness non-profit's former director sentenced after stealing more than $300K in funds
Portland, OR2 days ago
Assault charge against Portland officer stemming from 2020 protests dropped
Portland, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy