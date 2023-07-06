Harefest: Where musicians & the audience keep rockin'

“It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll.”

If you recognize those words, you may dig rock music. If you know the band that sings those lyrics, you could be in for an AC/DC-sized treat on July 14.

That’s when the AC/DC tribute band, Shoot to Thrill, hits the main stage at the Clackamas County Event Center and launches into a power-filled performance at this year’s Harefest 11. It’s going to be a rockin’ good time and Maury Brown, one of Shoot to Thrill’s founders, loves to be a part of it each year. And he can tell the audience loves it, too.

“Harefest provides this ability to suspend your disbelief and go see bands that you love in one spot for two days and really relive your youth,” Brown, who plays rhythm guitar, said. “It’s like summer camp for adults. It really has provided this great opportunity to get together and get loose. We’re older and grayer, but we can pretend we are young for a while. This (tribute bands) has turned into this great thing.”

When Brown and his four bandmates roll up to a gig, they bring well over 100 years of combined professional musical experience to each performance. And they work hard to deliver not just a good show, but a great AC/DC musical experience. And that’s important to remember – it’s not just the music, but the overall vibe.

And he loves how the people who attend Harefest respond.

“You step out there and the crowd is completely into it,” he explained. “They know we’re not AC/DC, right, but they are completely into it. I think that’s a testimony to all the bands that perform and are doing it very well. The difference between a cover band and a tribute band is that with the tributes, you really try to get every little nook and cranny of every song you perform as it is performed on the record.”

Brown explained that he’s been playing music since the ‘80s and performed in a cover band that did a lot of AC/DC covers. As time went on, the seed of creating a tribute band around that group bloomed into Shoot to Thrill— and from there it has taken off.

“They (AC/DC) have such a vast catalog and a lot of hits,” Brown said. “People just know that band really well; it’s an iconic band. Then the tribute thing really started to swell well over a decade ago. What is this, Harefest’s eleventh festival? The tribute band thing probably started to really get going about 12 years ago.”

And it’s not hard to find a reason why.

“There’s absolutely nostalgia involved in it,” he explained. “People harken back to their youth. Some of the bands that we remember no longer exist, or if they tour, it’s very limited. AC/DC is doing something this summer with Brian Johnson back, but the ticket prices are incredible.”

And for a much more reasonable cost, visitors to Harefest can hear classic songs, done incredibly well in both sound and sight by tribute bands. The bands get very much into their stage personas. And that matters.

Brown credits the efforts of Joan Monen, Wild Hare Saloon owner, and Jason Fellman (J-Fell Productions) for igniting the tribute band fire in the area, then for continuing the fan the flames through the growth of Harefest. Shoot to Thrill are no strangers to the stage at Harefest and Brown said that each time the guitars scream and the drums roar, there’s an energy that the crowd brings to the event.

“The energy is insane,” he said. “At this age, many of us — not all, but many — had decided that we were OK with playing smaller venues. I had done original stuff and played a lot at Roseland or Crystal Ballroom. As you get older, you think ‘my time is gone.’

“It is amazing how much energy you get from the crowd and how they sustained it is,” he added. “And that helps our energy level on stage.”

Shoot to Thrill is made up of: Ted Berry (Angus Young) on lead guitar; Evan Berry (Bon Scott, Brian Johnson) on lead vocals; Brown (Malcolm Young) on rhythm guitar and backing vocals; Jon-Michael Farley (Cliff Williams) on bass backing vocals; and Ryan Moore (Phil Rudd) on drums.

Together with the crowd, Shoot to Thrill puts on a show that isn’t just musically dialed into the AC/DC sound, but visually offers up stunning similarities. Brown said that Ted Berry, in the Angus Young role, will run, jump, spin and vibe through the whole set. It’s not just the music, it’s everything that is AC/DC — and the energy that band brought to the stage in their heyday.

“There’s a lot of high energy with AC/DC,” Brown said. “On stage, we immediately get into that mode. Honestly, I’m a little sore at the end of it.”

Shoot to Thrill will take the main stage at Harefest at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14. It will be a chance to harken back to an era of hard rock and the magic it produces with songs like “Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck,” “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Who Made Who” and more.

Harefest, and the tribute bands that perform at it, are a reminder of music’s golden age and why it was so important at a time that was very different than today. Again, said Brown, nostalgia plays a big part in all of that.

“There was a cultural difference in how music was consumed (40 years ago),” he said. “You’d get your record out, you pulled it out of the sleeve, took care of it, put it on the turntable, then you’d read the liner notes. We did this full immersion in how we experienced music. How it’s consumed is now entirely different.”

And for Brown, who is part of another tribute band that celebrates the Scorpions, the musical road he’s traveled has offered some well-earned benefits.

“Every penny I make from this tribute band thing I invest back into equipment,” he said from his Portland home, sitting in the midst of a dozen or more guitars. “This allows me to rekindle the love for the equipment I couldn’t afford when I was younger and had no money. It allows for the ability to do other stuff.”

Harefest 11 runs July 13-15 at the fairgrounds in Canby. The 13th features a free kickoff event, with the Harefest action beginning at 4 p.m. on July 14 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, with music throughout the day. For ticket and information, go to https://harefest.com.