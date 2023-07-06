Man handed life sentence for 2022 murder of Wicomico County deputy 01:02

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life without parole plus 66 consecutive years for the 2022 murder of a Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy.

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was found guilty in May on all 11 counts in the fatal shooting of Cpl. Glenn Hillard .

In May of 2023, Davidson was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of burglary, firearm use in a crime of violence, and six additional gun-related charges following a six day jury trial.

The shooting happened the evening of Sunday, June 12, 2022 while Hilliard was trying to take Davidson into custody, who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

Davidson was wanted on four open warrants for his arrest. Officers received a call that he was in the area of Pittsville Park.

Corporal Hilliard, 42, was among the deputies dispatched to the area to locate Davidson.

Hilliard saw a person matching Davidson's description walking along Gumboro Road.

Deputise said that as Hilliard turned his patrol vehicle around, Davidson ducked into the Talbot Apartment complex and entered the stairwell of a building.

As Hilliard pulled his patrol vehicle to the end of the parking lot and in close proximity to the stairwell, Davidson left the stairwell and began to walking around the building.

Hilliard drew his agency-issued Taser and began to chase Davidson.

Deputies said that as Davidson took off, the Hilliard closed the gap to a distance of less than 10 feet, while repeatedly warning Davidson that he would be "Tased" if he did not stop running.

Davidson then pulled out a fully loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, activated the laser sight, turned and fired multiple rounds at Hilliard. Hilliard was shot twice and was later pronounced dead at Tidal Health in Salisbury, Maryland.

A 16-year law enforcement veteran and University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate, Hilliard was described by colleagues as an "exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County." He was a husband and father of three.

Davidson, who was 20 at the time, was taken into custody after an extensive manhunt.

"Our community has suffered immeasurably at the hands of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard's killer," said Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes. "This Defendant earned and deserves the sentence justly imposed by Judge Sarbanes. I pray that Glenn's legacy of service and kindness lives on every day in our community."