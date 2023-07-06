RaeLynn Shares Heartwarming Photos On Anniversary With Husband Josh Davis

Photo: Getty Images

RaeLynn shared heartwarming photos with her husband and the couple’s young daughter as she celebrated eight years together on Thursday (July 6). The “God Made Girls” artist wrote in her caption as she paid tribute to husband Josh Davis :

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to my better half. 8 years in and I am still in awe of the man and husband you are. Thank you for loving me and daisy like you do. We love you more than you will ever know. ❤️”

RaeLynn’s series of photos include an adorable family snapshot on the set of her “What’s Wrong With That?” music video , an adorable throwback selfie, a gorgeous photo from the couple’s wedding day, and plenty of cherished memories in between. Last year, the The Voice alum wrote that she’d “ been crushing on (Davis) since 2012 .”

The Texas-born country star and Davis welcomed their firstborn child, daughter Daisy Rae , September 8, 2021 (shortly before RaeLynn released her full-length album named in honor of her hometown ). RaeLynn gushed when Daisy was born : “…we became a family of three! These two are my world. I am beyond thankful…Babies are truly a gift. So thankful for our little blonde miracle. Now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y’all!” She said when Daisy celebrated her first birthday last year: “You are my sunshine and I love you more than you will ever know.”

See a few of RaeLynn's sweet family photos as she celebrates her anniversary with Davis here: