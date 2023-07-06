Three Car Accident Slows Traffic on Route 17 South

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - A three-car accident, with one vehicle going off the road and into heavy brush, slowed traffic along a busy stretch of Route 17 and Route 46 Wednesday around noon.

The Hasbrouck Heights Police Department responded on multiple reports of a motor vehicle crash Route 17 South prior to Route 46 on July 5, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr. Upon arrival, one vehicle had crashed into the left lane divider, another was found off the road into a heavy brush area where it was no longer visible from the roadway, and a third on the shoulder just south of Rt 46.

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department Rescue was dispatched along with two Holy Name ambulances and one HUMC Paramedic unit. The driver of the vehicle off the roadway exited prior to police arrival with the help of good Samaritans, was removed from the wooded area by emergency personnel, and was transported to Hackensack UMC.

Responding HHPD officers were Officer Albanese, Officer Desimone, Lieutenant Miller, Det. Lieutenant Werner and Lieutenant Behr.

Occupants of a second vehicle were checked and refused medical attention. Nutchies Towing responded with multiple heavy recovery tow trucks. They suspended the vehicle up and over the guard rail to remove it from the wooded area. The ramp from Terrace Avenue to Route 17 South as well as the right lane of Rt 17 South remained closed for approximately 90 minutes.











