Open in App
TAPinto.net

Three Car Accident Slows Traffic on Route 17 South

By TAPinto Hasbrouck Heights/Wood-Ridge/Teterboro Staff,

2 days ago

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - A three-car accident, with one vehicle going off the road and into heavy brush, slowed traffic along a busy stretch of Route 17 and Route 46 Wednesday around noon.

The Hasbrouck Heights Police Department responded on multiple reports of a motor vehicle crash Route 17 South prior to Route 46 on July 5, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr. Upon arrival, one vehicle had crashed into the left lane divider, another was found off the road into a heavy brush area where it was no longer visible from the roadway, and a third on the shoulder just south of Rt 46.

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department Rescue was dispatched along with two Holy Name ambulances and one HUMC Paramedic unit. The driver of the vehicle off the roadway exited prior to police arrival with the help of good Samaritans, was removed from the wooded area by emergency personnel, and was transported to Hackensack UMC.

Responding HHPD officers were Officer Albanese, Officer Desimone, Lieutenant Miller, Det. Lieutenant Werner and Lieutenant Behr.

Occupants of a second vehicle were checked and refused medical attention.  Nutchies Towing responded with multiple heavy recovery tow trucks. They suspended the vehicle up and over the guard rail to remove it from the wooded area. The ramp from Terrace Avenue to Route 17 South as well as the right lane of Rt 17 South remained closed for approximately 90 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeJQf_0nINd1Ew00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnQmS_0nINd1Ew00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C52Z1_0nINd1Ew00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hasbrouck Heights FD: Car Crashes into Borough Home Causing Gas Leak
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ15 hours ago
Occupant In SUV Crash Off Route 46 Gravely Injured, Responders Say
Lodi, NJ22 hours ago
Vehicle Fire Closes Portion Of NJ Turnpike (Developing)
Carteret, NJ1 day ago
Pickup Crashes Through Route 17 Guardrail, Down Embankment
Waldwick, NJ2 days ago
Truck Hauling Mobile Home Comes Loose On Rt. 206, Closing Both Sides For Hours: Njsp
Sussex, NJ1 day ago
UPDATE: South River Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Hit-and-Run
South River, NJ23 hours ago
City and Rahway PD Alert Residents and Travelers to Upcoming Construction Starting July 10
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Railroad Crossing Repairs on Tap in Helmetta
Helmetta, NJ1 day ago
BREAKING: Jersey City Road Collapse
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
New Four-Way Stop Signs Being Erected in Hudson Valley
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
Clifton police say car burlgaries on the rise
Clifton, NJ1 day ago
Florham Park Chief of Police Issues an Update Regarding Stolen Motor Vehicle
Florham Park, NJ19 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Approves Dunkin' Drive-Thru Application
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ16 hours ago
Postponed Plainfield fireworks go off without a hitch
Plainfield, NJ11 hours ago
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 26: June 26, 2023 to July 2, 2023
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Cedar Grove Police Investigate Possible Drowning at Devil's Hole
Cedar Grove, NJ15 hours ago
Drunk Driver Sentenced to 6 Years for Causing Death in Route 130 Collision
Hightstown, NJ1 day ago
18-Year-Old Male Drowns in Devil's Hole in Cedar Grove on Saturday
Cedar Grove, NJ12 hours ago
Fire From Ignited E-Bikes Engulfs Mahwah Garage, Threatens Home, Robs Precious Memories
Mahwah, NJ17 hours ago
Princeton Public Works Will Soon Charge for Leaf and Brush Pickup Outside Scheduled Times
Princeton, NJ1 day ago
Swimmer Drowns At Notorious Teen Hangout Known As 'Devil's Hole'
Cedar Grove, NJ12 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department Answers 24 Calls in One Week
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Neighbors Help Hydrate Firefighters Dousing Garage Blaze In Mahwah
Mahwah, NJ3 days ago
City Mourns Two Firefighters Fallen in Port Newark Cargo Ship Blaze
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Officers Resuscitate Rockland 17-Year-Old From Spring Valley At Ramapo Reservation
Mahwah, NJ2 days ago
Paterson Rallies Around Firefighter Severely Injured In Motorcycle Crash
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Heroes: Mahwah Police Resuscitate Rockland Teen At Ramapo Reservation
Mahwah, NJ2 days ago
Glen Rock Planning Board Reverses Decision on 69-Apartments for Rock Road
Glen Rock, NJ2 days ago
Can You Identify This Person? Police Asking for Publics Help Identifying Man Involved in Bank Robbery
Netcong, NJ17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy