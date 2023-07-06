Meet Jackie Chan’s 2 Kids Etta and Jaycee Amid Backlash From Viral Social Media Clip

MEGA; Courtesy of Andi Autumn/Instagram; Shutterstock

Jackie Chan faced criticism in July 2023 after a clip from his film Ride On, in which he shares a tender moment with his onscreen daughter, went viral on social media. In his personal life, the actor is a father to two children, estranged daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam and son Jaycee Chan. Learn more about his kids by scrolling below.

Who Is Jackie Chan’s Daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam?

Jackie married his wife, Joan Lin, in 1982. He welcomed Etta during an extramarital affair with Elaine Ng Yi-Lei in 1999.

“I’m not a saint,” Jackie said in a press conference after Etta’s birth, per multiple outlets. “I’ve done something wrong. I’ve done something that many men in the world have done. Maybe it was a moment of playfulness.”

In his 2015 memoir, Never Grow Up, Jackie once again addressed his affair and his daughter’s birth.

“In 1999, I made a serious mistake,” he wrote. “When the news broke about an affair I’d had that resulted in a child, the media frenzy was like a bomb going off. I wanted to phone Joan, but I didn’t know what to say. I wouldn’t be able to explain this.”

What Happened Between Jackie Chan and Daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam?

Jackie and Etta are currently estranged. In April 2018, Etta posted a video on YouTube claiming she had a lack of a relationship with her father and her family due to her LGBTQIA+ identity.

“We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things,” Etta said in the video. “We’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospitals, the food banks, the LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don’t give a s–t.”

The video of Etta began to resurface again on Twitter in July 2023, when the clip from Jackie’s film Ride On was mistaken for an actual interaction with his real-life daughter. Many Twitter users pointed out that Jackie allegedly does not have a relationship with Etta in real life and that it was just a scene from a movie.

On November 8, 2018, Etta married social media influencer Andi Autumn in Toronto. The pair were spotted out in the city in October 2022 waiting for free food, per South China Morning Post.

Who Is Jackie Chan’s Son Jaycee Chan?

Jaycee was born to Jackie and Joan on December 3, 1982. He is a singer and an actor, with credits in Double Trouble, Railroad Tigers and Good Night Beijing.

What Happened to Jaycee Chan?

In August 2014, Jaycee was arrested for drug possession and distribution and charged with “the crime of sheltering others to take drugs.” He served a six-month sentence in a Chinese jail after pleading guilty to the charges in a Beijing court.

In the years since his son’s arrest, Jackie denounced Jaycee’s actions. He also explained that he does not plan to leave any money to his son from his whopping fortune made from his time in Hollywood.

“If he is capable, he can make his own money,” Jackie said in 2011, per Channel NewsAsia. “If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine.”

Reps for Jackie did not immediately respond to Closer‘s request for comment.