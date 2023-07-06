Comedian's Parody of Bagging Groceries at Walmart Is Hilariously On-Point

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We know what it’s like to go grocery shopping . Most of the time, we want to be in and out of the store. But we also realize that other people are shopping too. If you can relate to feeling hurried while grocery shopping, keep reading.

TikTok content creator @koreydior shared a hilarious video that captures the accuracy of bagging groceries in Walmart. Every darn time!

We could re-watch this one a few times. It is just so on point, but none of us understands why we act this way. Everyone deserves to bag their groceries at a normal pace. Yet, we always grab stuff, like the person behind us is about to throw fists. Yet, they probably will do the same thing when it’s their time to bag groceries. So, instead of rushing, we suggest taking your time. It’s your time to shine at the checkout, so why not embrace it? Take as long as you want because no one will harm you if you take a few minutes instead of 60 seconds.

We know people can relate to this because most of us do it whenever we shop. Let’s see what the TikTokers had to say about it. User @JMS said, “The hot sweats though when I bag groceries . LOL.” One viewer wrote, “OMG, why? I never feel fast enough.” @Bald&Hairy remarked, “You have your finger on the pulse of all my insecurities.” @FreeMillie76 admitted, “When they place the sign ‘this lane is closed after me.’ Pure bliss.” @Jerome Collins replied, “Yeah, I stopped caring. If I gotta wait. They gotta wait.”

We like the way some people think. We’re all waiting for someone to move, so you might as well take your time. It’s really not a race, even if it feels like it.

