Open in App
The Center Square

CBP officer charged on 4 counts for 'conspiracy to import controlled substances'

By By Ria Roebuck Joseph | The Center Square contributor,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia0QW_0nINOf5S00

(The Center Square) - A Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General investigation has resulted in charges against six defendants including a Customs and Border Protection Officer with conspiracy to import and distribute controlled substances.

The illegal substances were smuggled in a coordinated effort. It is alleged that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer George allowed vehicles containing drugs such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin to pass through the border from Mexico into the U.S. and accepted payment to do so.

“The vast majority of CBP officers are highly skilled, hard-working professionals dedicated to our mission of protecting the American public and we do not stand for those that would tarnish our badge,” said Sidney Aki, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego. “The San Diego Field Office will cooperate fully as the case proceeds.”

With an average of approximately 62,400 employees, CBP is the largest law enforcement agency in the country. Internal reports show that l ess than 1% of CBP employees are arrested for alleged offenses.

The alleged perpetrators were arrested on Monday on charges that can total 30 years of imprisonment if convicted.

“The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate all allegations of corruption,” Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari, stated emphasizing that the arrests “reinforce our commitment to protecting the integrity of DHS personnel, programs, and operations.”

A release by the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of California did not detail how the infractions were discovered but a CPB Integrity and Accountability Report reveal “CBP uses a variety of accountability mechanisms such as annual financial disclosures, random drug testing, and the constant monitoring of CBP’s various information technology (IT) systems to help detect potential violations of CBP’s Standards of Conduct.” Additionally, information from internal and external audits, inspections, and investigations “ensure a strong culture of integrity and .. maintain public trust and confidence.”

CBP Officer George faces the heaviest sentences in the indictment which revealed he directly and indirectly corruptly demand, seek, receive, accept, and agree to receive items of value in return for being induced to permit narcotics laden vehicles entry into the United States in violation of his official duties. He is additionally charged with receiving bribes.

“It is the responsibility of all government employees to operate with the utmost integrity and do their best to foster and maintain the public's trust,” said FBI San Diego Field Office Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy. “Anyone who violates that trust will be held accountable for their actions.”

U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman disclosed that “The indictment alleges that Officer George broke the very drug trafficking laws that he was supposed to enforce. The U.S. Attorney's Office and our agency partners in the Southern District of California are committed to rooting out and punishing corruption.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drug Trafficker Arrested with $900,000 Worth of Fentanyl Pills and Firearms
Idaho Falls, ID7 days ago
12 Individuals Facing Charges For A Drug Trafficking Organization Known As The "Kennedy Street Crew"
Washington, DC8 days ago
That’s not how you make frozen yogurt: US customs officers seize large cocaine stash hidden in ice cream maker
El Paso, TX14 days ago
19 people charged in a crackdown targeting heavily-armed drug trafficking organization tied to Mexican cartel: Feds
Indianapolis, IN14 days ago
Unveiling the Hidden Danger: Codeine Syrup Disguised as Glycerin Intercepted by CBP
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Fifty-Eight Defendants Indicted on Federal Racketeering, Narcotics and Firearm Charges
Erie, PA28 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
Seattle Police Arrest Multi-State Drug Trafficker, Seize Narcotics and Firearms
Seattle, WA5 days ago
California Authorities Arrest Two Suspects with 38,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks
San Jose, CA7 days ago
Prison nurse sentenced to 6 years for smuggling drugs into Miami federal detention center
Miami, FL8 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy