Damian Lillard's Agent Gets Real On Star's Mindset: "He Wants To Play In Miami. Period."

By Lee Tran,

2 days ago

Superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade, and it is no secret that he wants the Portland Trail Blazers to move him to the Miami Heat . Though that has not happened, many believe it is only a matter of time before we see Lillard in a Heat jersey.

Recently, we saw Damian Lillard's agent release a statement after a report which stated he has been warning other teams not to trade for his client . He claimed that he does what he "should" for Lillard and added that the truth is Lillard's mind is set on the Miami Heat.

"I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami."

It is easy to see why Damian Lillard would want to join the Miami Heat, as they are a team with an amazing culture. He could definitely be the missing piece for the franchise from a basketball perspective as well, and the two parties seem like a good match.

Damian Lillard made the All-NBA third team with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, averaging 32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 7.3 APG. There is no doubt that he could solve some of the Miami Heat's offensive issues if he ends up there, and it is clear that he desperately wants to play for the franchise.

The Miami Heat Might Not Have Enough To Land Damian Lillard

A previous report stated that the Portland Trail Blazers have been unimpressed with the Miami Heat's packages for Lillard . It is clear that the team wants a better return than what has been offered, and perhaps that could lead to another team being involved in a trade.

"Portland I'm told, is not impressed with what Miami has to offer him. While it is Damian Lillard's preference to go to the Heat... Portland needs maximum value..."

It will be interesting to see what sort of package it takes for Damian Lillard to actually get moved. The Miami Heat will have to get creative if they are to land Lillard, and it doesn't seem as though this situation will be resolved anytime soon.

