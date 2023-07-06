Contractor Shares Hack to Fix Peeling Drywall Tape in a Snap

If you've exhausted all the tricks in the book to get your drywall tape to stick , don't give up just yet. Here's a hack that can restore your tape without lifting and repainting.

Start by using a drywall knife to remove the old tape. Be sure to go slow and steady to prevent more wall damage .

Next, cover any exposed gaps with joint filler before applying new and joint tape over the seams if necessary. Here's the hack: use a blow dryer to heat the tape. The heat will loosen any accumulated paint or dust and make the tape sticky again.

This method is highly recommended if you're applying new tape in a moisture-prone area, such as near an exterior wall. If the blow dryer hack doesn't work, try using a drywall knife along the edge of the tape, combined with a joint filler. If needed, this will stick the tape to the wall and prepare it for texture or paint.

We hope this hack helps you solve your peeling drywall tape problem. If not, there are other options to try. You could also use a drywall knife along the edge of the tape, combined with joint filler, to stick the tape to the wall before texturing or painting.

When attempting this hack, it's important to be aware of common mistakes that can easily be made. For example, using too much joint filler can result in a messy and uneven finish.

Additionally, not allowing enough time for the tape to dry before painting can cause the tape to peel or the paint to bleed. By avoiding these pitfalls, readers can ensure a successful outcome when using this hack.

