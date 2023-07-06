USA Basketball unveils the 12-man roster for this summer’s World Cup in Philippines

1 of 2 |

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) starts a fast break, trailed by teammates, guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 27, 2023. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards agreed Monday, July 3, 2023, on a five-year, $207 million contract extension that could reach $260 million. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)

FILE - Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Boston. The Indiana Pacers officially locked up their future Thursday, July 6, announcing they had agreed with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton on a five-year max contract that could pay a franchise record $260 million. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)