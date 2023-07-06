Open in App
MyArkLaMiss

LSUE’s Jeff Willis Named To 2024 ABCA Hall of Fame Class

By George Faust,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1bK4_0nIMvZQ200

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice Baseball Head Coach Jeff Willis has been announced as a member of the 2024 class of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame, the organization released on Wednesday. Willis will be honored at the ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet on January 5 in Dallas, Texas during the 80th ABCA Convention.

The longtime LSUE head coach is part of a star-studded 10-member class including legendary head coaches Jim Morris (Miami (FL)) and Jim Wells (Alabama) as well as current University of Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor as well as Georgia Tech’s skipper Danny Hall. Cal Bailey (West Virginia State), Pat McQuaid (Nova HS (FL)), Tim Pettorini (The College of Wooster), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater) and Wayne Wleton (Chelsea HS (MI)). The ABCA Hall of Fame was founded in 1966 and has more than 300 inductees into the exclusive group.

This is the second Hall of Fame that Willis will be recently inducted into. The Bengals’ head coach was enshrined into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past May in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“To say this is an honor is an understatement,” LSU Eunice Baseball Head Coach Jeff Willis. “To again be recognized by your profession is humbling, but it is a testament to the hard work and dedication our entire institution has put in to make LSU Eunice Baseball successful on the field and in the classroom.”

“This is the definition of a team award,” Willis added.

At the age of 24 years old, Willis took over LSU Eunice and has since turned it into one of the preeminent junior college baseball programs in the nation. The Bengals have won seven NJCAA Division II National Championships under his watch – the third most for a head coach in all of college baseball all-time across all divisions.

LSUE has gone 995-218 (.820) in the 21 seasons under Jeff Willis, which is the second highest winning percentage in the history of college baseball over all division by a coach, active or retired.

The Bengals have made ten NJCAA World Series appearances, captured 11 Regional Championships and won ten District Championships. The seven NJCAA National Championships are also tied for the most in the sport in NJCAA history from one school.

The JUCO Baseball Blog (The JBB) named LSU Eunice the “Team of the Decade” for 2010-2019, encompassing all junior college programs.

After guiding his Bengals to their sixth National Championship in 2018, Willis was awarded the Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year award by the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. The honor, given to the nation’s top coach regardless of association or classification, has also been awarded to LSU’s Paul Mainieri and Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan.

Willis becomes the first junior college head coach in Louisiana to be named to the ABCA Hall of Fame and just the eighth head coach among all affiliations from the Bayou State. He joins Ron Maestri (New Orleans, 1991), Skip Bertman (LSU, 2003), Wilbert Ellis (Grambling State, 2007), Paul Mainieri (LSU, 2014), Rick Jones (Tulane, 2017), Roger Cador (Southern, 2021) and Tony Robichaux (Louisiana, 2021).

He will also become just the 24th person in junior college baseball to join this illustrious collection.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Passing of Rev. Dr. Stephen C. Nash, Sr
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LSU band director announces resignation, officials say
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
2023 MLB Draft: Which LSU baseball players could be selected
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU Softball promotes Sandra Moton to assistant coach
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU band director announces resignation after 10 years with program
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
‘The Sign Man’ Dean Hotard tells a story on LSU game day
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU baseball player Dylan Crews wins 2023 Gold Glove Award
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Former LSU star Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meters title at USA championships
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU band director Kelvin Jones is resigning, university says
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund for female student-athletes
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
St. James mourning death of assistant coach; Istrouma fundraiser exceeds goals
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU Maravich Assembly Center project won’t receive ‘problem’ $50 million appropriation
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Chicago-based William Ryan Homes Enters DFW Market After Acquiring 1,500 Lots
Dallas, TX1 day ago
The Hottest New Trend in Master Planned Texas Communities? ‘Beachfront’ Lagoons
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
Hog population exploding in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Evangelist Tracy E. Hines
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Arlington hosting Gold Cup games is a preview of World Cup games to come
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Real Housewives' Husband Brings Hot Dogs to Fort Worth, and It, too, Is a Work In Progress
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Baton Rouge program helps youth earn high schools diploma
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
‘Metroplex’ could soon be a word no longer associated with DFW – Here’s why
Dallas, TX3 days ago
This Fort Worth restaurant ranked #1—among the top 10 best Texas BBQ joints
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Hip Hop Legends Gather In Dallas, TX For A Wu-Tang Members Wedding
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Shaq's 'Big Chicken' taking shape in downtown Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Best Restaurants For Fried Chicken In Dallas 2023
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Another former employee sues TCU for discrimination: Lawsuit alleges 'institutional racism'
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Hungry in Dallas? Check Out These 10 Mind-Blowing New Food Spots!
Dallas, TX2 days ago
These Fort Worth ZIP codes among Top 10 for home values that have increased the most
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
$8 Million Allegedly Stolen From Fenton Motors Of Frisco
Frisco, TX3 days ago
Sweetie’s Cheesecakes to start serving at Fort Worth store July 27
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy