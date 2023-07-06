Open in App
vineyardgazette.com

State Grants a Boon to Island Shellfishermen

By Thomas Humphrey,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police work on plan to deal with out-of-control beach parties on Cape Cod after ‘chaotic’ weekend
Dennis, MA1 day ago
Family declines offer for special use permit for Provincetown dune shack from NPS
Provincetown, MA1 day ago
Dead seal washes ashore following shark ‘feast’ off the coast of Massachusetts
Scituate, MA16 hours ago
Regatta Celebrates a Century of Sailing
Edgartown, MA2 days ago
Beachgoers warning public after series of Portuguese Man O’ War found at Westport Beach
Westport, MA1 day ago
Fecal bacteria shuts swimming areas as holiday week wraps up
Wareham, MA1 day ago
CRMC issues cease and desist to Ballard’s
New Shoreham, RI1 day ago
The 15 Best Restaurants in Harwich Massachusetts
Harwich, MA1 day ago
Shark Recorded Feasting On A Seal Off Great Point
Nantucket, MA2 days ago
Book Sale Benefits West Tisbury Library
West Tisbury, MA16 hours ago
Whitman’s Peaceful Meadows ice cream shop up for auction after 61 years
Whitman, MA11 hours ago
Controversial Edgartown Renovation Picks New Plan
Edgartown, MA1 day ago
Nurturing the Legacy of Polly Hill
West Tisbury, MA2 days ago
Newport mayor talks Cliff Walk repairs, schools on '10 News Conference'
Newport, RI21 hours ago
A book about electricity was returned to a Massachusetts library 119 years after it was first checked out
New Bedford, MA20 hours ago
Route 37 overhaul: Abandoned interstate plans pave way for infrastructure revamp
Warwick, RI1 day ago
Fall River Native Selected for Important US Navy Mission
Fall River, MA2 days ago
Coast Guard Changes Command at Station Menemsha
Chilmark, MA1 day ago
Bomb squad called as commercial-grade fireworks wash up on Massachusetts beach after Fourth of July
Edgartown, MA1 day ago
Coast Guard Station Menemsha Bids Farewell to Chief Warrant Officer
Chilmark, MA1 day ago
New Bedford Mayor: City Not Paying E.L. Harvey After Failure to Pick Up Trash
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
These 5 New England restaurants are among the best for outdoor dining, OpenTable says
Providence, RI4 days ago
Edward Elliott Mayhew Jr., 82
Chilmark, MA3 days ago
Alarming Rise In Duxbury Beach Shorebird Monitors Being Harassed
Duxbury, MA1 day ago
Car Strikes Bear On Route 3 In Plymouth
Plymouth, MA2 days ago
What Exactly Are the Boundaries of the SouthCoast?
New Bedford, MA4 days ago
‘Chaos’: Police urge parents to speak up as unruly teens wreak havoc on Cape Cod beaches
Falmouth, MA3 days ago
Police: Mashpee man pocketed security deposits, ghosted apartment renters in Boston larceny scheme
Boston, MA2 days ago
At Hyannis meeting, Barnstable Police say recent violence connected to 'the same group'
Barnstable, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy