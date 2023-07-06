Open in App
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County Sheriff’s program deals with derelict boats

By Christopher Keizur,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puEzD_0nIMnqNF00

Waterlogged, rusted, abandoned, and rundown boats across the region are getting turned-in and cleaned-up thanks to a new Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office program.

In the first six months of a joint boat take-back program, the MCSO’s River Patrol Unit, in partnership with Metro Regional Government and the Oregon State Marine Board, have disposed of 19 derelict and abandoned vessels across the region. Five of those had to be removed from waterways.

The boat take-back program helps owners properly dispose of unseaworthy or poor condition vessels. Often, when boats reach the end of their life, they end up dumped in rivers or public lands, creating a significant navigational and environmental hazard.

Between Jan. 30 and July 5 of this year — 69 applications for removal have been submitted, and 38 derelict boats have been turned-in (19 disposed of, with an additional 19 approved for disposal). Those boats range in size and age, with the average being 17 feet and 50 years old. Fiberglass and foam are the predominant construction materials. In about half the applications, boat owners cited financial hardship as the primary reason for removal.

The program is no-cost to owners, and funding comes from Oregon House Bill 5202. It is scheduled to remain operational until October of this year, or until the funds are exhausted.

