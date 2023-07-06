Drake Is the Latest Performer to Be Hit by Phone Thrown Onstage

Drake has become the latest artist to get hit with an object thrown at him onstage mid-performance.

The rapper’s “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage kicked off Wednesday night in Chicago after some delays to the first show.

An Instagram video captured the incident from an angle that shows the phone hitting Drake in his lower arm while he performed his rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.” He watched the phone hit his arm, and he kept rapping without stopping to address what happened. It is unclear who threw the phone.

The trend of thrown objects hitting performers began when pop singer Bebe Rexha was knocked down onstage after a cell phone struck her in the face mid-performance. Rexha shared photos after her injury, for which she needed stitches.

A 27-year-old concertgoer was arrested and charged with assault after the performance in New York City. Kelly Clarkson weighed in on the incident on “The Howard Stern Show,” saying it shocked her so much to the point where she was quiet, which means she is upset.

Ava Max was attacked by a fan who stormed the stage while she was performing in Los Angeles.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer tweeted Tuesday night shortly after the show. “He’s never coming to a show again.”

Kelsea Ballerini also had a bracelet thrown at her during one of her concerts. The country singer left the stage to communicate how she felt about the incident. She returned moments later to finish her performance, but not before addressing what happened.

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it,” she added. “Don’t throw things. You know?”

She later told fans that she was fine in an Instagram story.

“We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue,” she wrote. “That’s all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for all of us.”