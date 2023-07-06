Surprise ‘hazard’ threatening boaters on the north shore pulled from the water

A weeks-long issue has been solved on the north shore after the Ipswich Marine Unit towed a fishing cage out of the harbor after making its way down from Maine.

According to officials, a “derelict fishing cage net” has been causing hazards to mariners in the Gulf of Maine and Ipswich Bay since last week. And on Thursday it made its way into Plum Island Sound on the incoming tide.

The Marine Unit along with their “pump out operator” towed the 30′x40′ cage to the Eagle Hill landing. The Ipswich DPW then dragged it from the water with their loader and broke up the parts.

“This cage was made of plastic and not only was it a safety hazard for all boaters it was also a potential environmental hazard,” said Ipswich officials. “If it had grounded and broken apart thousands of pounds of plastic would have been forever in our rivers and marshes.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

