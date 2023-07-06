Open in App
Boston 25 News WFXT

Surprise ‘hazard’ threatening boaters on the north shore pulled from the water

By Lindsey Thorpe,

2 days ago

A weeks-long issue has been solved on the north shore after the Ipswich Marine Unit towed a fishing cage out of the harbor after making its way down from Maine.

According to officials, a “derelict fishing cage net” has been causing hazards to mariners in the Gulf of Maine and Ipswich Bay since last week. And on Thursday it made its way into Plum Island Sound on the incoming tide.

The Marine Unit along with their “pump out operator” towed the 30′x40′ cage to the Eagle Hill landing. The Ipswich DPW then dragged it from the water with their loader and broke up the parts.

“This cage was made of plastic and not only was it a safety hazard for all boaters it was also a potential environmental hazard,” said Ipswich officials. “If it had grounded and broken apart thousands of pounds of plastic would have been forever in our rivers and marshes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QBja_0nIMl4bO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZT9lG_0nIMl4bO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vI0bn_0nIMl4bO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bBwi_0nIMl4bO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8Lhz_0nIMl4bO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gZFW_0nIMl4bO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bt2hU_0nIMl4bO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SC2t_0nIMl4bO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlPv1_0nIMl4bO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FomuC_0nIMl4bO00

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

