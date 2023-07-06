Cheaney's Return To Indiana Centered Around Helping Woodson, Players Achieve Dreams

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Before Calbert Cheaney became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer, went No. 6 in the NBA Draft, played 13 professional seasons, and before he spent another 10-plus years coaching the game, he persevered through struggles.

During his first press conference as Indiana's new Director of Player Development on Thursday, Cheaney recalled the summer of 1991, before his junior year at Indiana,

After playing so much basketball that summer, helping the United States win the 1991 World University Games, his body didn't feel right and it impacted his play. Cheaney's junior year at Indiana started with an 87-72 loss to UCLA, and he scored just eight points on 2-for-9 shooting with four fouls.

"I was struggling a little bit in the beginning of my junior year," Cheaney said Thursday. "And [Mike Woodson] sat me down and talked to me. We had a great conversation, he and Scott May, and our relationship really bloomed from there."

Cheaney found his stride to lead Indiana with 17.6 points per game that year, and the Hoosiers eventually got revenge on UCLA in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four under coach Bob Knight. Cheaney was named National Player of the Year as a senior in 1992-93 and his all-time conference scoring record remains 30 years later.

IU's Calbert Cheaney, #40, slides past Purdue's Chuckie White toward two of his 18 points. Feb. 11, 1991. D. Todd Moore/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He credits his individual success to motivation from those around him – perhaps that conversation with Woodson when he was struggling, too – which is reflective of his coaching philosophy as he returns to his alma mater as a player development coach on Woodson's staff.

"When I was coming up in college, I had no idea that I was going to be playing in the NBA," Cheaney said. "For me, it's all about people pushing you to get to your goal. No one can do it alone ... There's always going to be people along the way helping you get there, and that's what I want to do. I just want to try and help them achieve their goals, and me, looking for nothing in return. I just want to do what God put me on this Earth to do, and that's to help people."

Before coming back to Indiana, Cheaney spent three seasons with the Indiana Pacers in a player development role. He admittedly didn't know if he'd ever return to the college level, but said Woodson first reached out to him during the summer of 2022. After the Pacers' 2022-23 season passed, Woodson called Cheaney again about an opportunity in Bloomington.

When asked why the timing and situation at Indiana was best now, Cheaney's answer was simple.

"Woody," Cheaney said.

"At that time, I really hadn't considered coming back to college," Cheaney elaborated. "But Woody was the determining factor for me. I have so much respect for the man, what he's done and what he's been able to do. I've known him forever. I've known him for a long time ever since I was a player here. So he and his staff that he put together is really what brought me here, and the fact that I'm able to be a part of that means a lot to me. I appreciate Woody for wanting to include me in his dream."

Former Indiana basketball player Calbert Cheaney (back row, middle) spent three seasons in a player development role with the Indiana Pacers. Indiana Athletics

Cheaney previously spent two seasons at Indiana under former coach Tom Crean from 2011-13. He was the team's Director of Operations for one season, then held the Director of Internal and External Player Development title during the 2012-13 campaign, when Indiana won the Big Ten title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

One of Cheaney's biggest takeaways from being around that team was how well they played collectively. Whether it was Jordan Hulls, Victor Oladipo, Will Sheehey, Christian Watford or Cody Zeller, Cheaney felt each player clicked together, and he plans to emphasize that with the 2023-24 Hoosiers.

"I want these guys to understand the team concept," Cheaney said. "This is a team game, and these guys here, I got a chance to see them practice yesterday and they have some of the same abilities that that 2013 team had. Obviously you've got to have the chemistry, and you've got to have the work ethic. I always tell guys, 'Your head and your heart determine how successful you're going to be, not only on the basketball court, but in life,' and that's all I want to tell them. Just try to go out there, play your hearts out, everything hard, and play together. And if you do those things, you're going to be successful no matter what."

Indiana seniors Greg Graham, Chris Reynolds, Calbert Cheaney and Matt Nover raise the Big 10 trophy March 11, 1993. Rich Miller/Indianapolis News, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bringing Cheaney back to Bloomington was an easy choice for Woodson, too. Due to his vast experience and success in the NBA and at Indiana, Woodson said he couldn't think of anyone better than Cheaney for this role.

The NCAA also made a recent rule change that will make Cheaney's impact different from his time in 2011-13. On Jan. 1, 2023, the NCAA voted for an increase of two coaches in men's and women's basketball, who can engage in coaching activities and skill instruction, but may not recruit off campus.

"Our players can ask him, 'How do you become successful when you get to college? What can I do to help my team win championships? What do I need to do to be an All-American or National Player of the Year? How did you become a first round draft pick who played 13 years in the NBA?'" Woodson said. "I think he can share his experiences of how teams expect their players to work every day and get the most out of their ability. He’s done it, he’s lived it and I don’t think you will find anyone who has a bad thing to say about him. He is a high-character individual who loves this program.”

And for Cheaney, he hopes his impact can go beyond the hours of work put in on the basketball court.

"Off the court, try to help them understand how to become really good young men and functioning in society," Cheaney said. "That's what it's really all about for me. I've always been the type of person that wants to pay it forward. A lot of people have helped me a long the way. It's a great game, it's been good to me and I want to do that same."

Eric Anderson (32) and Calbert Cheaney (40) high-five during IU's 1991 game against Purdue. Mike Fender/IndyStar, Mike Fender/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Related stories on Indiana basketball