Open in App
yorkcity.org

Traffic Advisories And Street Closings In The City Of York

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Street Closure July 28-30, Rain Date August 25-27
York, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gas Leak Shutters Penn Square In Lancaster: Police (UPDATE)
Lancaster, PA1 day ago
Police investigating shooting in York that sent 1 to the hospital
York, PA18 hours ago
Coroner IDs 49-year-old pedestrian killed in central Pa.
York, PA1 day ago
Carroll Township police warning residents of car break-ins, advising to not keep valuables in vehicles
York, PA1 day ago
Inmate found dead at York County Prison; State Police investigating
York, PA1 day ago
Man arrested for deadly shooting in York, police say
York, PA2 days ago
Rowhome fire in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Harrisburg teen charged with 7 counts of vehicle theft, police say
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Kid's eye view of the splash pad in Red Lion, York County
Red Lion, PA1 day ago
Inmate dies at York County Prison
York, PA1 day ago
Four charged after high-speed chase in Lancaster County
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
One arrested, two wanted after Lancaster shootings: Police
Lancaster, PA13 hours ago
SWAT Team Captures Teen Suspect In Baltimore Mass Shooting
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Harrisburg Police see increase in scams that include impersonation of officers
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
'Riotous' Steelton, Harrisburg Teens With Gun Disrupt Fireworks: Police
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
Murder suspect turns himself in after shooting in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
Two facing over 100 animal care charges for illegal Cumberland County kennel
Shippensburg, PA1 day ago
Harrisburg will hold free picnics to gather input on parks renovation project
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy