Woman injured in Lakewood hit-and-run accident

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lakewood-Busti Police Department is looking for more information after a woman was left injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday.

According to authorities, the victim was struck by a “dark colored SUV” while leaving Walmart around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the SUV fled the scene and the woman was transported to UPMC. The status of her condition was not immediately clear as of Thursday evening.

Authorities say they are attempting to locate a dark colored 2011-2018 Range Rover Evogue with front end damage. They say the vehicle might also have a temporary license plate located in the rear window.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or its operator is ask to call 716-763-9563.