Receive a pint of ice cream for a pint of blood

SAN ANTONIO - South Texas Blood & Tissue is in need of blood donors after the Fourth of July holiday. They're calling on the community to donate blood this summer, as the demand for blood is exceptionally high.

As an incentive to get donors to donate, South Texas Blood & Tissue is announcing the "A Pint for Pint" campaign. Donors who give a pint of blood can receive a voucher for a pint of H-E-B creamy creations ice cream, as well participate in a giveaway for an H-E-B gift card valued at up to $150.

Donors can schedule a donation by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or by calling 210-731-5590. Walk-in donations are also accepted.

