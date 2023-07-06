Open in App
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Receive a pint of ice cream for a pint of blood

By Alisia Powell - 25 News Now,

2 days ago

SAN ANTONIO - South Texas Blood & Tissue is in need of blood donors after the Fourth of July holiday. They're calling on the community to donate blood this summer, as the demand for blood is exceptionally high.

As an incentive to get donors to donate, South Texas Blood & Tissue is announcing the "A Pint for Pint" campaign. Donors who give a pint of blood can receive a voucher for a pint of H-E-B creamy creations ice cream, as well participate in a giveaway for an H-E-B gift card valued at up to $150.

Donors can schedule a donation by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or by calling 210-731-5590. Walk-in donations are also accepted.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
Magnolia Pancake Haus opens its newest location and more food news
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Popovich, NBA's winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy