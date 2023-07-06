'United Fight League 3' in August at Legacy sports complex in Mesa

The United Fight League returns to Mesa for United Fight League 3 and the semifinals of its Grand Prix, which will see five champions crowned in 2023.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Legacy sports complex’s Fieldhouse, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa. elitesportsaz.com .

Tickets: tixr.com/groups/unitedfightleague/events/united-fight-league-3-74168