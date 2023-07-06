Open in App
Mesa Independent

'United Fight League 3' in August at Legacy sports complex in Mesa

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dkm83_0nIMXs4100

The United Fight League returns to Mesa for United Fight League 3 and the semifinals of its Grand Prix, which will see five champions crowned in 2023.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Legacy sports complex’s Fieldhouse, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa. elitesportsaz.com .

Tickets: tixr.com/groups/unitedfightleague/events/united-fight-league-3-74168

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mesa, AZ newsLocal Mesa, AZ
Mesa steakhouse announces last day of business this month
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix pizzeria, Mesa Mexican restaurant hit with health violations
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Phoenix metro area
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
June 2023 Restaurant Openings & Closings
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Evacuations underway for nitrogen leak at Sun City West hospital
Sun City West, AZ2 days ago
Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Discover the Largest House in Arizona And Just How Big 52,000 Square Feet Really Is!
Paradise Valley, AZ7 hours ago
Popular Restaurant Forced to Close After Building is Sold
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Man shot at north Phoenix apartment complex
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Sun City West golf course GM recovers members’ stolen clubs, authorities make arrests
Sun City West, AZ1 day ago
10 Tucson Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Pack of coyotes ‘terrorize’ central Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Leasing office opens for Village at The BLVD in Avondale
Avondale, AZ1 day ago
Dramatic Minivan Crash into Apartment Building in Mesa
Mesa, AZ13 hours ago
The Fastest-Growing City In Arizona
Buckeye, AZ1 day ago
‘High caliber’ guns worth $20,000 stolen from north Phoenix store, tracked to Maryvale home
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Teen boy and woman injured in west Phoenix shooting
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Queen Creek High track athlete named Gatorade Player of the Year
Queen Creek, AZ18 hours ago
The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Clerical issue leaves Arizona driver waiting more than a year for license plate
Sun City West, AZ1 day ago
Senior facility poised to replace Olive Garden
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Check your tickets! Someone in Arizona hit $2.9M jackpot for 'The Pick'
Queen Creek, AZ3 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Level 1 Arcade Bar Opens Second Location
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
US 60, I-17, Loop 202 freeway closures to affect metro Phoenix weekend drivers
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
Explosion Reported in Paradise Valley; One Injured
Casper, WY2 days ago
Fire closes Interstate 17 in both directions north of Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
4-star Chandler QB Demond Williams Jr., an Arizona target, decommits from Ole Miss
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Chandler man aims to floor residents with his business
Chandler, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy