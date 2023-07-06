Co-management agreements in the Northwest

The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council is combating health disparities in Indian Country through its epidemiology center program. It has served 34 federally-recognized tribes and multiple urban communities along with Indian Health Service units. Joining us is Director Will Funmaker.
Four tribes in Oregon have entered into groundbreaking agreements with state fish and wildlife officials to co-manage resources. State officials say they want to sign similar pacts with all nine of Oregon’s tribes. Brad Kneaper is the chairman of Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
Community was front and center at the grand opening of the Oglala Lakota Artspace in May. Pte San Win is part of its poetry program called Dances with Words. ICT’s Shirley Sneve has this interview.
