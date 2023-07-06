Co-management agreements in the Northwest

The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council is combating health disparities in Indian Country through its epidemiology center program. It has served 34 federally-recognized tribes and multiple urban communities along with Indian Health Service units. Joining us is Director Will Funmaker.

Four tribes in Oregon have entered into groundbreaking agreements with state fish and wildlife officials to co-manage resources. State officials say they want to sign similar pacts with all nine of Oregon’s tribes. Brad Kneaper is the chairman of Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.

Community was front and center at the grand opening of the Oglala Lakota Artspace in May. Pte San Win is part of its poetry program called Dances with Words. ICT’s Shirley Sneve has this interview.

Citizens from the Indigenous nation who created a worldwide sports phenomenon are once again medal holders. The Haudenosaunee Nationals won their third straight bronze medal at the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship, July 1 in San Diego. In a decisive win, the Nationals defeated Team Australia, 11 to 6. The United States team took home the gold medal this year.

A First Nations man says his community’s natural surroundings inspired him to design a Canadian basketball team’s uniforms. APTN’s Darrell Stranger has this report.

Artwork from over 50 Alaska Native women is being celebrated in a new exhibit at Juneau’s Sealaska Heritage Institute. “Native Women’s Art: Drawn From the Spirits of Ancestors Within” is on display until December.

“Reservation Dogs” is ending production after three seasons. Announced on Instagram, the decision comes from showrunner Sterlin Harjo, who emphasized that it's the right decision creatively. The Indigenous written and directed series follows a group of Native teens from their reservation and covers topics ranging from culture to suicide.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Arizona as part of the White House Investing in America Tour. She visited the Gila River Indian Community to highlight the administration’s commitment to Native Americans. Join us next week to hear from the vice president in a special ICT exclusive interview.

