Open in App
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County Sheriff’s program deals with derelict boats

By Christopher Keizur,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0027sd_0nIMXjMi00

Waterlogged, rusted, abandoned, and rundown boats across the region are getting turned-in and cleaned-up thanks to a new Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office program.

In the first six months of a joint boat take-back program, the MCSO’s River Patrol Unit, in partnership with Metro Regional Government and the Oregon State Marine Board, have disposed of 19 derelict and abandoned vessels across the region. Five of those had to be removed from waterways.

The boat take-back program helps owners properly dispose of unseaworthy or poor condition vessels. Often, when boats reach the end of their life, they end up dumped in rivers or public lands, creating a significant navigational and environmental hazard.

Between January 30 and July 5 of this year — 69 applications for removal have been submitted, and 38 derelict boats have been turned-in (19 disposed of, with an additional 19 approved for disposal). Those boats range in size and age, with the average being 17 feet and 50 years old. Fiberglass and foam are the predominant construction materials. IN about half the applications, boat owners cited financial hardship as the primary reason for removal.

The program is no-cost to owners, and funding comes from Oregon House Bill 5202. It is scheduled to remain operational until October of this year, or until the funds are exhausted.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Multnomah County, OR newsLocal Multnomah County, OR
New temporary boat take-back program in Portland to remove 38 derelict vessels
Portland, OR2 days ago
Why is Multnomah County giving out drug paraphernalia?
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Multnomah County confirms it will distribute foil and straws for fentanyl smoking
Portland, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hillsboro officer, K9 in patrol vehicle hit by speeding car
Hillsboro, OR19 hours ago
Hay barn destroyed by fire in Clark County, horse injured by flames
Yacolt, WA14 hours ago
Fires reported in Dufur, Mosier and Cascade Locks
Dufur, OR2 days ago
Fire destroys $500K Victorian home, sends firefighter to hospital in Kalama
Kalama, WA1 day ago
Portland woman dies at Washington County Jail
Portland, OR1 day ago
Wash. governor's office denies family's request for AG to investigate Portland hiker's death
Portland, OR1 day ago
Level 2 evacuation issued as fire burns structures in Mosier
Mosier, OR2 days ago
Fire damages home in Gresham
Gresham, OR2 days ago
Rapid fire burns home, car, motorhome in Salmon Creek
Salmon Creek, WA1 day ago
Woman, 32, held at Washington County Jail dies while facing theft, stolen-car charges
Bend, OR1 day ago
Columbia Gorge fire burning uncontrolled; homes threatened
White Salmon, WA1 day ago
$29K in stolen merchandise recovered during retail theft mission: Deputies
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland camping ordinance takes effect Friday but without enforcement
Portland, OR2 days ago
11-year-old Oregon boy missing for more than two weeks, could be in Milwaukie area
Milwaukie, OR1 day ago
2 major Clackamas County roads close for construction Thursday
Canby, OR2 days ago
U.S. Attorney Oregon: Man sentenced to prison for ID theft, lying during gun purchase
Oregon City, OR17 hours ago
14-year-old arrested for painting gun to resemble toy, according to Portland police
Portland, OR11 hours ago
‘An unsettling feeling’: Skamania County officials meet with community about Tunnel 5 fire
White Salmon, WA3 days ago
Man allegedly opens fire on neighbor after calling 911 for ‘medical help’
Portland, OR1 day ago
Court docs : Evicted renter arrested after leaving behind dead pets in Portland apartment
Portland, OR1 day ago
Motorcycle rider killed in SW Washington crash identified as young man from Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
Sleepy driver STUPIDLY rear ends car in Portland traffic
Portland, OR1 day ago
Bullet falls from sky, strikes 2-year-old after Fourth of July celebration
Independence, OR1 day ago
Woman arrested for setting grass fire near Detroit Lake, authorities say
Detroit, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy