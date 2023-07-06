Open in App
KWTX

Road rage incident leads to the arrest of Killeen man

By Joe Ashley,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Ruthless Suspect On The Loose Now Wanted In Killeen, Texas
Killeen, TX23 hours ago
Killeen police officers fatally shoot dogs during attacks on July 4-5
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Not Again? Waco, Texas Teen Wanted For Ambushing Teen Victim
Waco, TX22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman accused of theft, assaulting elderly woman
Waco, TX1 day ago
Rock thrown into hospital emergency room door, guard assaulted
Waco, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Austin meteorologist sucker punched during road rage attack
Austin, TX1 day ago
Man charges with assault of a security officer in McLennan County
Waco, TX1 day ago
KPD: Officers shot three dogs after dangerous attacks, one person hospitalized
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County
Waco, TX2 days ago
Man in motorized wheelchair struck, killed by truck in East Austin
Austin, TX2 days ago
Man charged with punching a child walking on Cove street
Copperas Cove, TX3 days ago
Property crime on the rise this summer in Central Texas
Temple, TX1 day ago
Child and officer being treated after Woodway condo fire: WPSD
Woodway, TX19 hours ago
Waco woman accused of leaving toddler inside hot car while she was drunk on July 4th
Waco, TX2 days ago
APD: Man arrested after shooting brother, barricading himself in E Austin apartment
Austin, TX3 days ago
APD: SWAT responds to call in east Austin, 1 taken into custody
Austin, TX3 days ago
Austin police asking for community's help finding the person responsible for a deadly stabbing
Austin, TX2 days ago
CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: Man appears to hit TV meteorologist after fender bender
Austin, TX2 days ago
Missing Marlin man found dead in City Park
Marlin, TX2 days ago
ATCEMS: 1 dead, 2 with serious injuries after crash off SH 130
Austin, TX2 days ago
Axtell man gets probation after shooting wife he suspected of infidelity in the leg
Waco, TX2 days ago
Body pulled from Marlin City Park pond
Marlin, TX2 days ago
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on SH 130
Austin, TX2 days ago
Celebrating The Fourth of July in Austin With a Crazy Brawl
Austin, TX1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in southeast Austin
Austin, TX4 days ago
62-year-old dies after being hit while riding in motorized wheelchair on FM 969
Austin, TX2 days ago
Family of elderly woman reaches out to thank teenage boy who offered to help walk the woman to her car
Waco, TX1 day ago
Sheriff: Body of 8-year-old missing in Lake Travis found
Point Venture, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy