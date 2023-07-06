Open in App
kjas.com

Kalyn Jeanice Pattillo Olsen

By Shultz Funeral HomeCrematory of Jasper,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
William Kelly Ratcliff
Jasper, TX14 hours ago
William O. “Bill” Roberts
Jasper, TX2 days ago
James “Jim” Dickerson, Sr.
Jasper, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Evelyn Faye Simmons
Jasper, TX2 days ago
Corey Thomas
Brookeland, TX2 days ago
Anna Marie Broussard
Jasper, TX3 days ago
A Lufkin, Texas Teen Among 33 Who Went Missing in June in Texas
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
Fifteen new law enforcement officers graduate
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
World’s oldest giraffe dies in Lufkin, officials say
Lufkin, TX17 hours ago
Arrest Reports for 07/06/23
Jasper, TX1 day ago
Search underway for drowning victim in the Neches River
Kirbyville, TX11 hours ago
Beaumont Mayor Roy West hosts party to celebrate what the city has to offer
Beaumont, TX1 day ago
Suspect in June stabbing in Hardin County behind bars after arrest in South Texas
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
LA murder suspect arrested in San Augustine Co with body in car
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Man arrested for murder in East Texas after high-speed chase, body found in trunk
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Charlie's Bar-B-Que in Beaumont makes The New York Times' best barbecue restaurants in Texas list
Beaumont, TX3 days ago
2 arrested in Lufkin for drug delivery and evading arrest
Lufkin, TX3 days ago
Traffic stop in Vidor leads to arrest of woman found with meth in her vehicle
Vidor, TX2 days ago
Theft of guns and ammo Results in Beaumont Police chase
Beaumont, TX1 day ago
Jasper County deputies arrest man following foot chase through woods in Evadale
Evadale, TX1 day ago
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts
Zavalla, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: First responders clear accident on Interstate 10 West between College and Washington
Beaumont, TX1 day ago
Jasper Little League 13-U team headed to Texas East State Tourney
Jasper, TX2 days ago
Police: Rain played factor in single-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound near Vidor
Vidor, TX2 days ago
Birds, here, birds there, birds everywhere!
Jasper, TX12 days ago
Jasper City Council to revisit recent issues in Monday meeting
Jasper, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy