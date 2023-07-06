Open in App
Sphere debuts colorful, dynamic display for Las Vegas Fourth of July

By Caroline Bleakley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjGeS_0nIMPlPq00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new addition to the Las Vegas skyline showed what it can create on the Fourth of July with its first illuminated animated display. The Sphere did a special show for the holiday.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world. Last night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways,” Guy Barnett, SVP of brand strategy and creative development.

No drought in Colorado for the first time in years

The Sphere introduced the fully-lit colorful display on its 360-degree Exosphere Tuesday around 9 p.m. The display included a patriotic theme with stars and what resembled fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Whkt_0nIMPlPq00
The Sphere lights up the Las Vegas skyline on July 4, 2023, with a special inaugural display. (Credit: Sphere Entertainment)

In case you’re wondering, the Exosphere has approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, with each containing 48 individual LED diodes, each capable of displaying 256 million colors.

“There’s nothing comparable to the impact from displaying innovative brand and immersive content on the world’s largest video screen,” said David Hopkinson, president and COO of MSG Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGAUN_0nIMPlPq00
The Sphere displays a colorful display on the Exosphere. (Credit: Sphere Entertainment)

According to a news release from Sphere Entertainment, more displays will be activated in coordination with major events in the coming months.

U2 will christen the Sphere when it opens in September 2023 as the first inside headline act.

