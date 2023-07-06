Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
FOX31 Denver
Sphere debuts colorful, dynamic display for Las Vegas Fourth of July
By Caroline Bleakley
2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new addition to the Las Vegas skyline showed what it can create on the Fourth of July with its first illuminated animated display. The Sphere did a special show for the holiday.
“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world. Last night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways,” Guy Barnett, SVP of brand strategy and creative development.
