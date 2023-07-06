Open in App
WWAY NewsChannel 3

8-week closure beginning Monday for portion of Market Street

By WWAY News,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ocean Isle Beach to conduct new traffic patterns
Ocean Isle Beach, NC1 day ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Wilmington, NC19 hours ago
Downed tree impacts traffic on NC 87
Elizabethtown, NC1 day ago
Drivers voice concerns over 16th and 17th railroad crossings
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
DMV offering Saturday services for the summer
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
CFPUA: Baby gator removed from Sweeney Water Plant area
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Wilmington, NC20 hours ago
POLICE: Onslow County man dies after drowning in retention pond following Surf City police chase
Surf City, NC21 hours ago
Services set across county
Clinton, NC1 day ago
Cardinal Lanes begins demolition process after more than 50 years in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by tractor-trailer in South Carolina
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
Wilmington Police responding to shooting at Independence Mall
Wilmington, NC20 hours ago
Wilmington police searching for missing man
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
SBI assisting in investigation after man dies during chase with Surf City police
Surf City, NC20 hours ago
Cape Fear Foodie: Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Seaplane capsizes near Bald Head Island, two people rescued
Bald Head Island, NC2 days ago
Inclusive playground serving all in Columbus County
Whiteville, NC2 days ago
Seaplane crashes during takeoff near Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island, NC1 day ago
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
Benefit Sandwich Sale Held to Support Funeral Expenses for Mr. Jaequon G. Matthews
Elizabethtown, NC2 days ago
Food Lion recognizes long-term associates for years of service
Greenville, NC3 days ago
Southport Police Department warns of phone scam
Southport, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy