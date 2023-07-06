Open in App
Noozhawk

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Sets Table for Lompoc Empty Bowls

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Barbara, CA newsLocal Santa Barbara, CA
Twenty-Five Years of Liquid Gold in the Santa Ynez Valley
Santa Ynez, CA15 hours ago
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to vegetation fire in Buellton
Buellton, CA1 day ago
Bill Macfadyen: Pickleball Drama Surfaces at Earl Warren Showgrounds, But Is It a Cheap Shot?
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inclusive playground opens in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Brad Dandridge Named Santa Maria Fire Chief; Jim Clayton to Serve as Deputy Fire Chief
Santa Maria, CA9 hours ago
GoFundMe launched for Atascadero business owner diagnosed with cancer
Atascadero, CA21 hours ago
Keep Fit Over Summer at Lompoc Community Track & Field
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Financially struggling homeless shelter in Ventura County gets boost thanks to KCLU listeners
Santa Paula, CA1 day ago
One week into new parking rates Santa Barbara drivers steering towards more options
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Husband sought in connection with death of Santa Barbara County woman
San Diego, CA1 day ago
City of Santa Barbara Employee Engagement Survey Finds Room for Improvement
Santa Barbara, CA7 hours ago
Brush fire extinguished in Buellton, several structures were threatened
Buellton, CA1 day ago
Aerial surveillance captures a number of illegal fireworks launches in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Arby's closes in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Search set to resume for missing Central Coast boy
San Miguel, CA2 days ago
Thousands expected for this year’s Summer Cinema in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Body of woman who disappeared in Santa Barbara County found in San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Vehicle Rollover on Highway 1 Near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
$1.6 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Oxnard
Oxnard, CA19 hours ago
Vehicle Fire at Garden Street Onramp
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Powerful museum exhibition in Ventura County examining the Holocaust tops the 100,000 visitor mark
Simi Valley, CA1 day ago
Crews Stop Buellton Vegetation Fire Burning Near Highway 246
Buellton, CA1 day ago
Two people injured after their Explorer rolls over on Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village
Vandenberg Village, CA2 days ago
Man sentenced for ATM fraud targeting low-income Southern Californians
Simi Valley, CA1 day ago
Teen dies in Santa Maria shooting, police ask witnesses to come forward
Santa Maria, CA20 hours ago
PetSmart to pay $1.46M for overcharging California customers
Ventura, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy