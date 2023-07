A motorcycle operator died in a Thursday afternoon crash in north Abilene, according to a report by the Abilene Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Old Anson Road and Lowden Street at about 1:27 p.m. The rider, 26-year-old Nathaniel Wayne Ralph, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

First responders arrived to find Ralph lying on the road near his 2012 Yamaha motorcycle.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, according to an APD update.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Motorcyclist killed in Thursday afternoon crash in north Abilene