Mid-American Conference Announces 2023 Football Media Day Attendees

The Mid-American Conference will host its 2023 Football Kickoff on Thursday, July 20th at the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit, Mich. from 11:30 am ET/10:30 am CT to 1:30 pm ET/12:30 pm ET.
MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will be joined by the head coaches from each member institution as well as two student-athlete representatives. Steinbrecher will begin Media Day with his address to the media at 11 am ET. All head coaches and student-athletes will be available to the media throughout the event.
Dr. Steinbrecher's address as well as all 12 head coaches and accompanying student-athletes will be incorporated into a live broadcast on ESPN+ throughout the day.
2023 MAC Football Kickoff Head Coaches & Student-Athletes
Akron
Head Coach Joe Moorhead
Daniel George, R-Sr., WR, Fort Washington, Md.
KJ Martin, R-So., DB, Charleston, W.Va.
Ball State
Head Coach Mike Neu
Brady Hunt, R-So., TE, Muncie, Ind.
Clayton Coll, Sr., LB, Franklin, Ind.
Bowling Green
Head Coach Scot Loeffler
Darren Anders, Sr., ILB, North Olmsted, Ohio
Odieu Hiliare, Sr., WR, Belle Glade, Fla.
Buffalo
Head Coach Marcus Linguist
Marcus Fuqua, 5th-Yr., S, Southfield, Mich.
Cole Snyder, 5th-Yr., QB, Lakewood, N.Y.
Central Michigan
Head Coach Jim McElwain
Deiyantei Powell Woods, Sr., OL, Bluefield, W.Va.
Trey Jones, Jr., DB, Wetumpka, Ala.
Eastern Michigan
Head Coach Chris Creighton
Samson Evans, Grad., RB, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Chase Kline, Senior, LB, Chardon, Ohio
Kent State
Head Coach Kenni Burns
CJ West, Sr., DL, LaGrange Park, Ill.
Khalib Johns, Gr., LB, Lancaster, Calif.
Miami
Head Coach Chuck Martin
Brett Gabbert, R-Jr., QB, St. Louis, Mo.
Matthew Salopek, R-Jr., LB, Kent, Ohio
Northern Illinois
Head Coach Thomas Hammock
Nolan Potter, R-Sr., OL, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
James Ester, Sr., DT, Detroit, Mich.
Ohio
Head Coach Tim Albin
Kurtis Rourke, R-Sr., QB, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
Bryce Houston, Grad., LB, Lewis Center, Ohio
Toledo
Head Coach Jason Candle
Quinyon Mitchell, Jr., CB, Williston, Fla.
Dequan Finn, Jr., QB, Detroit, Mich.
Western Michigan
Head Coach Lance Taylor
Jacob Gideon, Jr., OL, Union, Ky.
Marshawn Kneeland, R-Jr., DL, Grand Rapids, Mich.
