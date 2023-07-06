Mid-American Conference Announces 2023 Football Media Day Attendees

The Mid-American Conference will host its 2023 Football Kickoff on Thursday, July 20th at the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit, Mich. from 11:30 am ET/10:30 am CT to 1:30 pm ET/12:30 pm ET.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will be joined by the head coaches from each member institution as well as two student-athlete representatives. Steinbrecher will begin Media Day with his address to the media at 11 am ET. All head coaches and student-athletes will be available to the media throughout the event.

Dr. Steinbrecher's address as well as all 12 head coaches and accompanying student-athletes will be incorporated into a live broadcast on ESPN+ throughout the day.

2023 MAC Football Kickoff Head Coaches & Student-Athletes

Akron

Head Coach Joe Moorhead

Daniel George, R-Sr., WR, Fort Washington, Md.

KJ Martin, R-So., DB, Charleston, W.Va.

Ball State

Head Coach Mike Neu

Brady Hunt, R-So., TE, Muncie, Ind.

Clayton Coll, Sr., LB, Franklin, Ind.

Bowling Green

Head Coach Scot Loeffler

Darren Anders, Sr., ILB, North Olmsted, Ohio

Odieu Hiliare, Sr., WR, Belle Glade, Fla.

Buffalo

Head Coach Marcus Linguist

Marcus Fuqua, 5th-Yr., S, Southfield, Mich.

Cole Snyder, 5th-Yr., QB, Lakewood, N.Y.

Central Michigan

Head Coach Jim McElwain

Deiyantei Powell Woods, Sr., OL, Bluefield, W.Va.

Trey Jones, Jr., DB, Wetumpka, Ala.

Eastern Michigan

Head Coach Chris Creighton

Samson Evans, Grad., RB, Crystal Lake, Ill.

Chase Kline, Senior, LB, Chardon, Ohio

Kent State

Head Coach Kenni Burns

CJ West, Sr., DL, LaGrange Park, Ill.

Khalib Johns, Gr., LB, Lancaster, Calif.

Miami

Head Coach Chuck Martin

Brett Gabbert, R-Jr., QB, St. Louis, Mo.

Matthew Salopek, R-Jr., LB, Kent, Ohio

Northern Illinois

Head Coach Thomas Hammock

Nolan Potter, R-Sr., OL, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

James Ester, Sr., DT, Detroit, Mich.

Ohio

Head Coach Tim Albin

Kurtis Rourke, R-Sr., QB, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Bryce Houston, Grad., LB, Lewis Center, Ohio

Toledo

Head Coach Jason Candle

Quinyon Mitchell, Jr., CB, Williston, Fla.

Dequan Finn, Jr., QB, Detroit, Mich.

Western Michigan

Head Coach Lance Taylor

Jacob Gideon, Jr., OL, Union, Ky.

Marshawn Kneeland, R-Jr., DL, Grand Rapids, Mich.