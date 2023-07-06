DeAndre Hopkins' message about his future takes off on new social platform

DeAndre Hopkins is one of millions that created an account on "Threads" this week, a new social media platform created by Meta as an alternative for Twitter.

Within 24 hours of the app launching, Hopkins has already surpassed 40,000 followers, and in one of his first posts on the site, the free agent wide receiver delivered a message about his NFL future that fans are loving.

"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver. With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel," Hopkins wrote on Thursday afternoon.

DeAndre Hopkins via Threads.

Hopkins is making a really good point that I feel has been overlooked by the NFL world over the last few months. In nine games last season, Hopkins had 64 catches and 717 receiving yards, putting him on pace for 121 catches and 1,354 receiving yards over a full 17 game slate. In five of those nine games, Hopkins was catching passes from Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley instead of Kyler Murray.

Even with poor quarterback play, Hopkins was productive at an elite level when on the field last season. Given the fact the he has only had one major injury in his entire career (as he says in the post) and should have a quality quarterback in his new home, it's reasonable to believe that whoever signs Hopkins will be getting an elite wide receiver for 2023.

As the sweepstakes for his services have played out, it feels like Hopkins has been getting bunched in with the Odell Beckham's of the world. People see 31 years old and assume he's well past his prime with maybe one to two decent years left in the tank...but I think that's severely underrating the impact Hopkins will have on his future team.

Will Hopkins really be able to play until he's 37? Probably not. Even if he feels great right now, that's a lot of wear and tear to the body. But then again, it has been done before by Jerry Rice, Donald Driver, and even Hopkins' former Arizona teammate Larry Fitzgerald. It's certainly possible if Hopkins is motivated enough to keep answering the bell.

But regardless of how long he plays, I think Hopkins showed the world in 2022 that he still has a lot of great football left in the tank. Whether it's the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, or a mystery team that lands him, the five-time Pro-Bowler is going to change the outlook of the 2023 season for someone.

One of these teams is going to sorely regret not paying the man what he's worth.

