The Cap City Elite League is ready to start play

There’s a new hockey league coming to Columbus, and it sounds like a blast.

The Cap City Elite Summer League is almost set to begin. The league will feature players from the NHL, NCAA and everything in between. Cap City Elite was founded by JC Campagna, Pat Cannone, Joey Nahay and Nick Petraglia, all of which are local, and play huge parts in the growth of hockey in Central Ohio.

The format is simple. There will be two 25-minute halves, and in the event of a tie, there will be a 3v3 sudden death. The point system consists of 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for an overtime win, 1 point for an overtime loss, and 0 points for a regulation loss.

The rules will consist of those in the 2022-23 NHL rulebook. Also, the CCSEL will be a non-contact, non-body check league. A zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for this rule.

The penalty rule is cool. In the event a penalty is called, there will be a “jail break” style penalty shot. Per the CCSEL website, “All players will line up on the opposing team’s blue line except the player taking the penalty shot. After the player touches the puck, it is live. In the event the penalty shot is unsuccessful the puck is live and rebound goals are allowed.” For more information on the rules, visit capcityelite.com

The league will consist of four teams. 614 Hockey, The Battery Hockey Academy, BladeTech and High Bank Distillery Co. The captains of each team will be CBJ center Sean Kuraly for 614 Hockey, CBJ forward Carson Meyer for High Bank Distillery, CBJ center Cole Sillinger for BladeTech and Flyers winger Cam Atkinson will captain the Battery Hockey Academy team.

Carson Meyer Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Some names that the league have already confirmed to be playing are CBJ Captain Boone Jenner, Former CBJ and current Nashville Predator Gus Nyquist, Jack Roslovic, Former Buckeye Scooter Brickey, Columbus area native Alex Barber, Justin Richards, Cole Cassels, Keifer Sherwood and many more.

The season kicks off Tuesday July 11 th at the OhioHealth Chiller North. All games are open to the public and are encouraged to attend. An 8-week schedule has been posted to their website.

This sounds like it will be fun to watch. And if you want to see NHL players in the summer, now is your chance.